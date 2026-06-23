NORWALK NHRA NATIONALS: ELITE MOTORSPORTS EVENT PREVIEW

NORWALK, Ohio (June 23, 2026) – Elite Motorsports hits the halfway mark of the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season with this weekend’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park (SMP).

Family Affair

Competing in Norwalk, Ohio means a home race for the Coughlin family and the JEGS brand. Founded in 1960 by drag racing legend Jeg Coughlin Sr., JEGS is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio. Jeg Coughlin Jr., who handles the wheel of the classic yellow and black JEGS Pro Stock machine and Troy Coughlin Jr. who occupies the seat of the midnight black and yellow JEGS Pro Stock entry, both reside just minutes from the headquarters. In fact, Troy Jr., is an employee in the marketing department for JEGS.

“Ohio is a very big state for drag racing/ The number of racers, fans, & hot rodders are incredible,” said Troy Jr. “I am looking forward to seeing many of our great customers and even associates from JEGS out at the track. A win here would be majestic.”

“The week’s stop on the NHRA tour is in our home state and I couldn’t be more excited and energized to compete in front of this crowd,” said Jeg Jr. “We have a lot of family, friends, sponsors and fans out at this event and that always makes it more fun.”

In addition to wheeling JEGS Pro Stock car, Jeg Jr. will also have to play cheerleader for his wife, Samantha, who will be competing in Super Comp.

“On top of everything that’s taking place this weekend, Samantha, my wife, will be racing in Super Comp in her dragster. She started running today (Tuesday),” Jeg Jr. said. “So, there is lots going on with some great opportunities to celebrate.”

Keeping it Local

With one of their largest service centers just across the street, R+L Carriers will have a strong presence at the SMP. They’ll be out in full force as they cheer on Tony Stewart and the rest of the Elite camp.

“It’s a big weekend for R+L. With the service center right across the street, we should have an impressive turnout this weekend. I’m looking forward to hanging out with them in hospitality,” said Stewart, driver of the R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster. “Hopefully all the pieces come together this weekend, and we can get them another win.

“Summit Motorsports Park is an awesome facility. The Bader family has done an amazing job. The fans and the energy at the track are really impressive. They help make the weekend a success. We want to put on a good show, go some rounds and end up in that winner’s circle on Sunday afternoon.”

Stewart is coming off a semi-final finish at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee, the final event of a three race Eastern swing that consisted of two first-round losses for the new team. The motorsports icon is looking to take it one round further this weekend as he battles for his second win of the season, fourth overall in Top Fuel.

“After three in a row, having that weekend off, it feels like it’s been way too long. I’m eager to get back in the seat. I’ll get the competitive juices flowing this week with a little racing back home against my dad,” said Stewart who will spend the next week in a race car. “We’ll be in three-quarter midgets racing at our local fairgrounds tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow. Then I’ll head over to IRP (Indianapolis Raceway Park) for Thursday Night Thunder. It’s a chance to return to my midget car roots and see some friends from across different motorsports disciplines. It’s a good time.”

Pro Stock All-Star Callout

Stewart won’t be the only Elite Motorsports driver looking to do a little extra driving. The Summit Racing Equipment Nationals will once again play host to the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout on Saturday. The unique callout-style race pits the top eight Pro Stock drivers against each other with a bonus purse and bragging rights on the line.

Elite Motorsports makes up half the field with Greg Stanfield, Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin Jr. all qualifying for the specialty event.

“I absolutely love racing at America’s Racetrack. From the time you pull in the gate, it’s a different feel than any other facility we race at. The Bader family provides a racetrack and experience for racers and fans unlike anywhere else. They are the absolute best in the game,” said Erica Enders, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / R+L Carriers Pro Stock car. “There is a little extra on the table this weekend with the Callout. We feel like we have turned the corner with our performance and we are coming for those KB boys.

“It’s an added bonus; the Callout contested on Saturday,” Jeg Jr. said. “The best eight qualified cars from the past year, it’s exciting and I’m glad we are able to be a part of it.”

The GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout kicks off on Friday at 3 p.m., where the drivers will make their first-round picks for the Saturday showdown. The first round of the Callout is Saturday at 11:30 a.m., followed by the semifinals at 1:15 p.m. The finals will take place at 4 p.m., with the winner set to collect a check, specialty trophy and championship belt.

Notable:

In addition to JEGS and R+L, Melling Performance, based in Jackson, Michigan less than three hours away, will also have numbers out supporting the Elite Motorsports camp.

Driver of the JHG / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing machine, Aaron Stanfield, will once again be pulling double-duty for Elite. He’ll also be competing in the JBS Equipment Pro Modified Series presented by Elite Motorsports. This means the young drag racing phenom has an opportunity to win the All-Star Callout, be No. 1 qualifier in both Pro Stock and Pro Mod and get a pair of diamond Wallys on Sunday.

With the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence approaching the July 4th, Elite Motorsports will pay special tribute with custom shirts designed by Troy Coughlin Jr. The shirts will be one of what will sure to be many homages being paid to American’s milestone birthday. The journey toward this historic milestone is an opportunity to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look ahead toward the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond.

Competition at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Noon and 2:30 p.m. with the Callout at 11:30 a.m., 1:15 and 4:00 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on Sunday with a Callout show at 11 a.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) followed by a qualifying show at noon ET on FS1. Eliminations will air Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX.