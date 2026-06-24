TOP FUEL’S CLAY MILLICAN HOPING GOOD VIBES AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS LEADS TO WIN

NORWALK, Ohio (June 24, 2026) – Clay Millican has a lot of stops he enjoys on the NHRA Mission Drag Series tour, including the most recent event in Bristol.

This weekend’s fan-favorite 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park also qualifies as one, leaving the Top Fuel veteran equal parts hopeful and excited heading to the halfway point of NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026.

Millican and his Rick Ware Racing team haven’t hit their stride yet this year in the team’s 12,000-horsepower Summit Racing Equipment dragster, but a breakout performance in Norwalk would be welcomed by all.

Millican is confident it’s coming and doing so at a standout facility that has treated him well over the years would be a massive boost heading into a critical point of the 2026 campaign.

“We got close to getting that ice cream scoop (trophy) last year,” said Millican, who fell in the final round in Norwalk to Justin Ashley last year. “I definitely want to get it this year and that Diamond Wally (for NHRA’s 75th anniversary season).

“The Bader family is amazing. I grew up in a family business and going there reminds me of that. It makes it feel like home.”

Last year, Ashley (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Cory Reed (Pro Stock) and John Hall (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX, with qualifying and the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout coverage on FS1 and eliminations on FOX at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

It is the 10th of 20 races during the 2026 season and this weekend’s event also features the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout bonus race and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

For Millican, the weekend represents trying to get on track and putting together consistent runs as the Countdown to the Championship playoffs get closer. Transitioning to a canopy car has meant some bumps in the road through the first nine races, as the veteran is currently 10th in points.

But they’ve made strides in recent weeks, winning rounds in Maryland and Epping after a semifinal appearance in Valdosta. Bristol didn’t go as planned, but Millican believes the team is on the verge of breaking through in a big way.

It will take a big effort to win in Norwalk against a loaded Top Fuel lineup that includes points leader Shawn Langdon, who has advanced to the final round at eight of the past nine races, reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, racing legend Tony Stewart, Bristol winner Antron Brown, Epping winner Leah Pruett, Ashley and Josh Hart.

Millican, though, remains confident his team can make some noise at America’s Racetrack, which would bode well for him for multiple reasons.

“I do feel we are getting closer to learning what these canopy cars like,” said Millican, who has eight career NHRA victories. “None of our tuners have ever run one before this year and it does change the way we run our car.

“(But) it is the time of year to start getting your ducks in a row and making moves towards consistency.”

Funny Car’s Prock will look for back-to-back Norwalk wins, this time with Tasca Racing. Other marquee names in the class include points leader Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, who won in Bristol, J.R. Todd, Epping winner Jack Beckman, class newcomer Jordan Vandergriff, Alexis DeJoria and Chad Green, who has two wins in 2026.

Matt Hartford won in Bristol and is also the reigning winner in the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout. He’ll look to repeat and sweep the weekend against a Callout field of Greg Anderson, who is the top seed and has the first pick, reigning world champ Dallas Glenn, Eric Latino, Greg Stanfield, Enders, Aaron Stanfield and Jeg Coughlin.

Hall wants a repeat Pro Stock Motorcycle win in Norwalk against a talented field that includes points leader and reigning world champ Richard Gadson, Angie Smith, Gaige Herrera, Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson, Jianna Evaristo and Ryan Oehler.

Race fans also get to see action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown.

Norwalk race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk and congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 27 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

The GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout starts Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m., where the drivers will make their first-round picks. The first round of the Callout is Saturday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m., followed by the semifinals at 1:15 p.m. and the finals at 4 p.m.

Television coverage begins Sunday, June 28 and includes the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout on FS1 at 11 a.m., leading into qualifying coverage at 12 p.m. Elimination coverage kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.

To purchase tickets to Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.