Lone Star Racing Brings IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Momentum to Mid-Season Race at Watkins Glen International

No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Team and Co-Drivers Scott Andrews, Lin Hodenius and James Roe Jr. Compete in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

Fourth-Place GTD Finish at Sebring and Sixth at Rolex 24 Opener Lone Star Racing’s Career-Best IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Race Results

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 26, 2026) – Opening the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) season with a pair of career-best GT Daytona (GTD) class results, the No 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 team and co-drivers Scott Andrews, Lin Hodenius and James Roe Jr. roll into this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen primed for more success. Sunday’s featured six-hour endurance race on the legendary 3.4-mile Watkins Glen International Grand Prix circuit marks the mid-year round of the 2026 IMEC championship that honors the top performers in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season’s five endurance races.

In the most recent race in March at the 74th Running of the 12 Hours of Sebring, Lone Star and its trio of drivers secured a fourth-place GTD finish. The result marks the team’s best career finish in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC), surpassing the previous benchmark of sixth place set in January’s season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 – a brand-new car debuted at Sebring – and the first-year combination of veteran team driver Andrews and experienced newcomers Hodenius and Roe Jr. demonstrated race-winning pace at both Daytona and Sebring. The Lone Star Racing engineering team and tireless pit crew in turn gave its drivers a good setup on the No. 80, top race strategy and flawless pit stops in both races.

“We look forward to continuing at Watkins Glen the pace and performance we showed to open the year at Daytona and Sebring and securing this weekend another season-best result,” said AJ Petersen, Lone Star Racing Team Manager and Technical Director. “We still have a combined 22 hours of racing across the three remaining rounds ahead, starting with this weekend’s six-hour race, and the plan is to keep doing what we have been doing and pushing even harder for our first IMSA GTD race win.”

Andrews both finished and started the Sebring race after qualifying fourth on the GTD grid. He has previous career success at The Glen, co-driving to an LMP3 win in 2021 in what proved to be a major step in securing that year’s IMEC class championship.

““We always have a fast car at Watkins Glen, and the team and drivers have been putting in a lot of preparation for this event,” Andrews said. “I am really looking forward to the Watkins Glen six hour. The first two races of the year were some of our best and hopefully we can continue the performance and have some good luck here. I would love to get the team’s first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship podium at this iconic Watkins Glen track.”

Roe Jr. has also visited the top step of The Glen’s victory lane early in his career.

“I am really looking forward to racing in the Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 with my teammates at Watkins Glen,” Roe Jr. said. “I feel like we have great momentum as a group and now is the time to capitalize on it all. It’s at a track I know well and really enjoy. I raced at The Glen back in 2018 in Formula 2000 and won it, so let’s keep that going!”

Along with five laps at the front of the GTD field at Daytona, the Lone Star drivers combined to lead the GTD field at Sebring three different times for a total of eight laps in the tightly contested race, including the No. 80’s final six laps up front with Sebring debuting driver Hodenius at the wheel. Hodenius is now set for his Watkins Glen debut this weekend.

The mid-season Sahlen’s Six Hours IMEC round follows the Rolex 24 and 12 Hours of Sebring with the inaugural 6 Hours of Road America and season-ending 10-Hour Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta still to come.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen can be viewed live in its entirety this Sunday, June 28, from Noon – 6:30 p.m. EDT on NBC’s Peacock and internationally at IMSA.TV or the IMSA YouTube channel. The six-hour race is preceded by morning green flags for practice sessions today and Saturday with GTD qualifying set for Saturday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

About Lone Star Racing: Based at Motorsport Ranch within the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area in Cresson, Texas, Lone Star Racing is competing in the No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the 2026 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in the GTD class, in addition to other top sports car racing series. Lone Star Racing and its team members have won races across North America spanning sprint and endurance racing formats. The crew has worked together on many different teams and various types of cars, developing a strong bond and proven capability that gives them a competitive and winning advantage. Lone Star Racing competes with the support of primary partner ACS Manufacturing, Inc. (www.ACSManufacturing.com). Look for Lone Star Racing and team owner/driver Dan Knox on Facebook and follow the team on YouTube at Lone Star Racing, on Twitter and Instagram @LSRTeam and on the official team web site at www.LoneStarRacingTeam.com.