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LARRY MCREYNOLDS NAMED HONORARY PACE CAR DRIVER FOR UPCOMING QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART

By Official Release
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HAMPTON, Ga. (June 25, 2026) – “America’s Crew Chief” Larry McReynolds will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag at the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 12.

Known as an elite crew chief before establishing himself as an iconic NASCAR broadcaster and analyst, McReynolds has enjoyed success in both roles at EchoPark Speedway. He visited victory lane with Ernie Irvan as the winning crew chief in the spring of 1994, and his voice has helped tell the story of numerous iconic NASCAR moments at the Hampton, Ga. Speedway. On Sunday night, July 12, McReynolds will add another memorable moment when he leads the field in the Chevrolet Corvette pace car.

“EchoPark Speedway stands out as one of the most exciting tracks we visit in NASCAR, and that’s only amplified by the night racing atmosphere the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart brings,” said McReynolds. “I’m honored to hop behind the wheel of the pace car to help kick off 400 miles of thrilling action as the Honorary Pace Car Driver, and to do it at a track that I was able to win at just adds to how special this opportunity is for me!”

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the main event of Atlanta’s Night Race weekend. On-track NASCAR action begins on Saturday with qualifying for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Cup Series, followed by Focused Health 250 at 7 p.m. The green flag drops for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart Sunday at 7 p.m.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the July 11-12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart are available at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com or by calling 770-946-4211.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 12, 2026. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series bring the action Saturday night in the Focused Health 250 on July 11. Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. Eight of NASCAR’s stars will compete head-to-head in the bracket-style elimination tournament – four will leave EchoPark Speedway with a chance to claim the $1 million prize.

More information on the July 11–12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
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Sonoma Raceway Announces Golden State Warriors NBA Champion and Sports Analyst Festus Ezeli as Honorary Pace Car Driver For Toyota/Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway Announces Golden State Warriors NBA Champion and Sports Analyst Festus Ezeli as Honorary Pace Car Driver For Toyota/Save Mart 350

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