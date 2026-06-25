GREG ANDERSON GETS FIRST PICK FOR GETTRX PRO STOCK ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

NORWALK, Ohio (June 25, 2026) – The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals is always a special race for six-time Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson and this year’s trip to Summit Motorsports Park gives him a chance to add two more trophies to his extensive collection: the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout trophy and another NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Diamond Wally.

Anderson, named one of NHRA Top 75 drivers, will have his pick of opponents in the eight-car field of the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout bonus race. He won the 2024 Callout and currently leads the Pro Stock points in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro. To top it all off, he’ll be looking for his fourth career victory in Norwalk.

“Well, any grudges you have against any other racer, you get to act on,” said Anderson. “At least in my case, I get first choice to pick out who I would like to try and even the score with or settle a score with – like a grudge match. So that’s always fun, and you don’t have to depend on any ladder to see who you get matched up with. You can decide who you want to race, so that’s cool to me. That’s fun, and it adds another layer of excitement that we don’t get at national events.”

Last year, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Cory Reed (Pro Stock) and John Hall (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FOX, with qualifying and the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout coverage on FS1 and eliminations on FOX at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

It is the 10th of 20 races during the 2026 season and this weekend’s event also features the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

The GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout kicks off on Friday when Anderson makes his pick. Anderson and his KB Titan teammates will be up against their longtime rivals from Elite Motorsports, with KB Titan having the higher seeds. Anderson will have his pick of the field that includes reigning champion Dallas Glenn, Eric Latino, last year’s Callout winner Matt Hartford, Greg Stanfield, six-time champion Erica Enders, Chicago winner Aaron Stanfield and five-time champion Jeg Coughlin.

“You go with whoever you really enjoy racing or really enjoy trying to extract blood from,” Anderson said. “I’m not going to tell you right now who I’m going to pick, but I know who I’m going to pick, and we’ll find out on Friday. It will be fun. May the best person win.”

Summit Motorsports Park has long been a special track for Anderson and the KB Titan Racing team. The team’s long partnership with Summit Racing Equipment gives the fan-favorite event an additional layer of excitement. Not only will the race winner the Diamond Wally trophy, but each event winner will also take home a billet aluminum ice cream scoop — a longstanding tradition at Summit Motorsports Park.

“There is always motivation in this race and we get to do it in front of our great sponsor, Summit Racing Equipment, at that beautiful racetrack that says Summit all over it. It just adds something extra and it’s a bigger deal at the end of the day if you find a way to win,” said Anderson. “Every time I race at Norwalk, I just love to perform in front of our great sponsor, Summit, and all the great employees from there. It should be a great weekend and we want to go show off. They get to tune in and watch across the land when we go across country and race on TV, but there’s nothing like being there. They’ll all be there this weekend.”

In Top Fuel, Ashley is after his first win of the season, but it won’t be easy against a group that includes dominant points leader Shawn Langdon, who has four wins in 2026, reigning world champion Doug Kalitta, racing legend Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, who won the Epping race, Bristol winner Antron Brown, Clay Millican and Josh Hart.

Funny Car’s Prock will look for back-to-back Norwalk wins, this time with Tasca Racing. Other marquee names in the class include points leader Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, who won in Bristol, J.R. Todd, Epping winner Jack Beckman, class newcomer Jordan Vandergriff, Alexis DeJoria and Chad Green, who has two wins in 2026.

Hall wants a repeat Pro Stock Motorcycle win in Norwalk against a talented field that includes points leader and reigning world champ Richard Gadson, Angie Smith, Gaige Herrera, Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson, Jianna Evaristo and Ryan Oehler.

Race fans also get to see action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown.

Norwalk race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk and congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 26, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 27 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 28.

The GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout starts Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m., where the drivers will make their first-round picks. The first round of the Callout is Saturday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m., followed by the semifinals at 1:15 p.m. and the finals at 4 p.m.

Television coverage begins Sunday, June 28 and includes the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout on FS1 at 11 a.m., leading into qualifying coverage at 12 p.m. Elimination coverage kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.

To purchase tickets to Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.