LANGDON, CAPPS, ANDERSON & HERRERA GET PROVISIONAL NO. 1 SPOTS AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

NORWALK, Ohio (June 25, 2026) – Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon moved closer to his third No. 1 qualifier in the past four races, taking the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Summit Motorsports Park as part of this weekend’s 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Ron Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers in Norwalk at the 10th of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Langdon went 3.742-seconds at 335.23 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air dragster, making the quickest run of both sessions on Friday in Norwalk. If it holds, Langdon would earn his fifth No. 1 qualifier this season and 27th in his career. The points leader saw his winning streak snapped in Bristol, but he’s still advanced to six straight final rounds as he looks to keep rolling in Norwalk.

“We’re very pleased with how the car ran and I think with what we’re trying to accomplish, Brian’s [Husen, crew chief] been making great calls, and he’s been doing a great job getting the car put together perfectly, so it allows for some great runs like that,” Langdon said. “Fortunately, the car’s responding well and it’s pretty glued in. We’re very happy with the setup right now.

“I think what you saw today is just a little indication of the great racing surface, with big speeds. There’s a little more out there, so as long as we can keep that cloud cover, and the crew chiefs start getting more information and getting a little more aggressive with it, you’ll see quicker E.T.s and bigger speeds.”

Tony Stewart moved into the second spot with a run of 3.767 at 335.07 and rookie standout Maddi Gordon is third after going 3.793 at 335.40.

Ron Capps made the most of a stellar second qualifying session in Funny Car, dipping into the 3.80s in Norwalk with an impressive run of 3.894 at 328.38 in his 12,000-horsepower NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra.

The points leader was the only driver in the 3.80s, but it was a standout session as Capps was challenged on several occasions. It was a big moment for the three-time world champion, who is now in position to get his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 40th in his career. Capps has been remarkably consistent in a loaded Funny Car class this year and is after his second career win in Norwalk.

“Conditions obviously got cooler three or four cars before us. I could see the cloud cover coming, and Guido [crew chief Dean Antonelli] got back in the box about four or five times more than usual and kept coming back,” Capps said.

“This place is notorious [with weather] changing from one session to the next, let alone day to day. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it’s not that I don’t have confidence, but the Funny Car field is insane this year, and it gets that way every year.”

Defending event winner Austin Prock is second with a run of 3.905 at 334.15 and Alexis DeJoria is third after going 3.918 at 330.63.

Pro Stock’s Greg Anderson always looks to go big at Summit Motorsports Park and the points leader certainly did so on Friday, going low of the day with a 6.550 at 209.36 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro.

The six-time world champ had the best run of both sessions, which also gives him plenty of momentum heading into Saturday’s GETTRX All-Star Callout. Anderson gets the first pick in Saturday’s bonus race and the veteran, who has three wins at America’s Racetrack, has a great opportunity for a huge weekend at a track and race that’s always meant a great deal to him.

“Yeah, it was big [the provisional no. 1 qualifier], but tomorrow’s the big day,” Anderson said. “We love special races like this, and I’ve been fortunate the past two years, so hopefully tomorrow’s another big day, but we had to set it up today. I think we got all the points we can get today.

“I don’t expect the weather and the race to be a whole lot different tomorrow. It’s a great start, so I definitely feel good going back to the hotel tonight knowing that we’ve got a good racehorse at the track tomorrow.”

Reigning world champion Dallas Glenn is second with a run of 6.561 at 209.07 and Matt Hartford, who won in Bristol, went 6.564 at 208.71, putting him third.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera continued his dominant stretch from Bristol, making the quickest run of both sessions on Friday in Norwalk, including a 6.779 at 199.64 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki.

After not getting a No. 1 qualifier at the first handful of races, Herrera is now on track for his second straight top spot and was only one of two riders to reach the 6.70s on Friday. He rolled to the victory in Bristol and Herrera would love to keep it going at Summit Motorsports Park, where he won during his 2024 championship season.

“I wouldn’t say it’s back to normal, but it feels good. We’ve kind of been struggling for a bit now, but we made some changes to the bike itself, so hopefully I’ll have the same bike in the sun tomorrow,” Herrera said.

“I just had a bunch of bad luck, as far as parts breaking. It’s just been one thing after another for me. Andrew (Hines, crew chief) has been looking at his notes more than anything and I think they figured something out with the field.”

Joey Gladstone, who is filling in for Matt Smith for the second straight race, is second with a 6.795 at 198.70 and Angie Smith is currently third after going 6.805 at 200.11.

Qualifying continues at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park. The first round of the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout begins at 11:30 a.m.

NORWALK, Ohio — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, 10th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Shawn Langdon, 3.742 seconds, 335.23 mph; 2. Tony Stewart, 3.767, 335.07; 3. Maddi Gordon, 3.793, 335.40; 4. Clay Millican, 3.799, 339.11; 5. Josh Hart, 3.803, 332.34; 6. Leah Pruett, 3.806, 330.72; 7. Spencer Massey, 3.814, 327.11; 8. Antron Brown, 3.828, 329.50; 9. Billy Torrence, 3.839, 329.83; 10. Shawn Reed, 3.879, 279.79; 11. Tony Schumacher, 3.886, 278.17; 12. Will Smith, 3.926, 273.27; 13. Doug Kalitta, 4.172, 219.69; 14. Justin Ashley, 4.211, 301.87; 15. Scott Farley, 4.669, 162.51.

Funny Car — 1. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.894, 328.38; 2. Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, 3.905, 334.15; 3. Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.918, 331.53; 4. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.931, 325.30; 5. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, 3.934, 332.67; 6. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.936, 329.18; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.938, 322.50; 8. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.945, 327.59; 9. Dave Richards, Mustang, 3.961, 332.59; 10. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.966, 332.34; 11. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.988, 325.06; 12. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.991, 322.34; 13. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.992, 327.43; 14. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.996, 322.96; 15. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.125, 267.06; 16. Jeff Arend, Charger, 4.134, 299.33.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.550, 209.36; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.561, 209.07; 3. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.564, 209.04; 4. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.577, 209.30; 5. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.577, 207.46; 6. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.579, 209.26; 7. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.580, 209.92; 8. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.591, 208.07; 9. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.593, 209.10; 10. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.593, 209.04; 11. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.598, 208.84; 12. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.617, 208.26; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.624, 209.23; 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.633, 208.55.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.779, 199.64; 2. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.795, 198.70; 3. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.805, 200.11; 4. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.814, 198.44; 5. Brayden Davis, Buell, 6.829, 197.94; 6. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.841, 196.76; 7. John Hall, Beull, 6.855, 199.46; 8. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.876, 196.19; 9. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.877, 194.52; 10. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.914, 197.10; 11. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.951, 195.36; 12. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.064, 189.31; 13. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 7.090, 163.26; 14. Bud Yoder II, Buell, 7.227, 181.62; 15. Odolph Daniels, Suzuki, 9.102, 98.32.