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NASCAR at Iowa Speedway Weekend Schedule

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series head to Iowa Speedway. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Hy-Vee Perks 205 will begin at 6 p.m. ET on the CW Network. On Sunday, the Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

Cup Series Notes for Iowa Speedway:

Only four races remain before the Chase: Iowa (7/8-mile short track), Richmond (¾-mile short track), New Hampshire (1-mile flat oval) and Daytona (2.5-mile high-banked drafting track). Four drivers have clinched Chase spots: Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs.

The driver who led the most laps won both Iowa races: Ryan Blaney in 2024 and William Byron in 2025 led the most laps and won those races. Blaney has the best average position in both races at 3.9, and Byron has the best average finish of 1.5.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes for Iowa Speedway:

This weekend’s race will be the third O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Iowa since the series returned in 2024, and Sam Mayer has won both races since its return.

Iowa is the third of five short tracks this season, and the last six short-track races have been won by six different drivers, with JR Motorsports winning both short-track races so far this season.

Ross Chastain will return to JR Motorsports No. 9 for his 10th start of the season. Carson Brown will drive Jordan Anderson Racing No. 32 in his series debut, and Derek Lemke will drive DGM Racing No. 91 in his series debut.

Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love, Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Corey Day, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill clinched Chase spots, with five spots remaining open, with only nine drivers still in contention for those spots.

The Weekend Schedule for Iowa Speedway:

Related: The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Outlook and Picks

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
2:30 PM – 3:15 PM: AMS PRACTICE (TIMED – 45 MINUTES)
3:30 PM – 3:50 PM: AMS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (TIMED – ALL ENTRIES)
5:35 PM: AMS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS
6:00 PM: AMS RACE (150 LAPS, 131.25 MILES)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
10:30 AM – 11:20 AM: NOAPS PRACTICE
11:35 AM – 12:30 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING
1:05 PM – 1:55 PM: NCS PRACTICE (COMBINED GROUP 1 & 2 (IMPOUND))
2:10 PM – 3:00 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
3:25 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS
4:00 PM: NOAPS RACE (STAGES 60/120/250 LAPS = 218.75 MILES – CW NETWORK

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
1:50 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS
2:30 PM: NCS RACE (STAGES 70/210/350 LAPS = 306.25 MILES) – USA NETWORK
*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), ARCA Menards Series (AMS)

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Outlook and Picks
The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Outlook and Picks

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