RISI COMPETIZIONE POST-RACE – 6 HOURS OF WATKINS GLEN

Risi Competizione Ferrari Team Finishes Fifth in Class

Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 No. 62:

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Daniel Serra (BRA)

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (June 28, 2026) … The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series race featured a surprising nine full course cautions. The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo finished fifth in the GTD Pro class with starting and qualifying driver Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon at the wheel.

Serra came into Saturday’s qualifying session with the GTD-Pro qualifying track record from 2024 of 1:44.203 and 117.463 mph and qualified in P9, not quite breaking his previous record by posting a time of 1:44.766.

The Risi team led in class briefly, for one lap, just ten minutes before end of the six-hour race but had to make a quick stop for fuel, thus relinquishing the lead. Then the final caution was thrown on the last lap when a GTD Pro Mustang went off course at Turn 9, creating a yellow-checked flag finish.

The Houston, Texas-based team is vying for the 2026 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) championship and this third round of the 2026 schedule was the first race the team has finished this season, having suffered uncharacteristic DNFs in both the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring race.

Risi Competizione won the IMEC Championship in its inaugural 2022 season.

Risi Competizione drivers, Davide Rigon (left) and Daniel Serra (right)

Quotes:

Davide Rigon, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“I think actually we did our best today. There wasn’t much more we could do. We tried a different strategy in the last hour to stop the strategy the others were using but didn’t gain much with the cautions. Leading the race was nice but we needed to beat them. For the last part of the race we did our best and the team did a great job, but we were not the fastest car today. About the best we could do today was P5 or P6 and we did it. This was our best today. It was nice to finish the race for the first time this year after having an unlucky Sebring and Daytona.”

Daniel Serra, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“We finished the best position we could even if everything went perfect, I think P5 was the maximum we could do. We gambled a bit in the last stint, waiting for a yellow, that unfortunately came a bit too late. It was good to finish the first race of the season and looking forward to Road America.”

Risi Competizione will compete in the two remaining 2026 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) series races, including the 6 Hours of Road America and Petit Le Mans 10-hour enduro. IMEC drivers are Rigon and Serra.

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