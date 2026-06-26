Shane van Gisbergen notches third consecutive O’Reilly pole at Sonoma

Shane van Gisbergen sped to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole position for the 2026 Pit Boxx/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, June 26.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a group qualifying session. The field of 38 competitors was split into two qualifying groups. Each group was allotted 20 minutes to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap between the groups would be awarded the pole position.

Van Gisbergen, who was the second-fastest competitor in practice that occurred on Friday prior to qualifying, posted his fastest qualifying lap at 95.483 mph in 75.023 seconds. The lap was enough for van Gisbergen and his No. 9 SuperFile/JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro team to secure the pole position.

With the pole, van Gisbergen claimed his first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole position of the 2026 season, his third in a row at Sonoma Raceway, and his sixth for his 39th series start. The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, also recorded the 500th O’Reilly career pole for Chevrolet. As the defending Cup Series winner and a former O’Reilly winner at Sonoma, van Gisbergen will strive to extend his road course dominance and contend for the victory for both Saturday’s O’Reilly event and Sunday’s Cup event in Sonoma, California.

Van Gisbergen will share the front row with Brent Crews, the latter of whom achieved his second consecutive front row start for an O’Reilly event a week after notching his first career pole at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado. Crews’ fastest lap occurred at 95.243 mph in 75.218 seconds.

Taylor Gray, Anthony Alfredo, and Parker Retzlaff will start in the top five, respectively. Corey Day, who was the fastest competitor in practice, will start in sixth place with a lap at 94.630 mph in 75.705 seconds. Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Austin Hill completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively, while Connor Zilisch, the reigning O’Reilly winner at Sonoma, will start in 30th place.

Notably, Brad Perez and Austin Green were the only two competitors who did not post a qualifying lap, with Perez encountering a mechanical issue. Green’s reason was due to the driver being involved in a vicious head-on, single-car accident in Turn 11, which required Green to have a backup car prepared for Saturday’s main event.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Sonoma – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

Shane van Gisbergen, 95.483 mph, 75.029 seconds Brent Crews, 95.243 mph, 75.218 seconds Taylor Gray, 94.947 mph, 75.453 seconds Anthony Alfredo, 94.865 mph, 75.518 seconds Parker Retzlaff, 94.662 mph, 75.680 seconds Corey Day, 94.630 mph, 75.705 seconds Jesse Love, 94.569 mph, 75.754 seconds Justin Allgaier, 94.563 mph, 75.759 seconds Sam Mayer, 94.516 mph, 75.797 seconds Austin Hill, 94.418 mph, 75.875 seconds Sheldon Creed, 94.325 mph, 75.950 seconds William Sawalich, 94.237 mph, 76.021 seconds Sammy Smith, 94.054 mph, 76.169 seconds Brandon Jones, 93.996 mph, 76.216 seconds Ross Chastain, 93.869 mph, 76.319 seconds Carson Kvapil, 93.853 mph, 76.332 seconds Dean Thompson, 93.636 mph, 76.509 seconds Josh Bilicki, 93.552 mph, 76.578 seconds Harrison Burton, 93.500 mph, 76.620 seconds Will Rodgers, 93.428 mph, 76.679 seconds Rajah Caruth, 93.400 mph, 76.702 seconds Jeb Burton, 93.323 mph, 76.766 seconds Jeremy Clements 93.219 mph, 76.851 seconds Alex Labbe, 93.162 mph, 76.898 seconds Ryan Sieg, 92.986 mph, 77.044 seconds Josh Williams, 92.887 mph, 77.126 seocnds Blaine Perkins, 92.838 mph, 77.167 seconds Kyle Sieg, 92.596 mph, 77.368 seconds Ryan Ellis, 92.592 mph, 77.372 seconds Connor Zilisch, 92.564 mph, 77.395 seconds Lavar Scott, 92.500 mph, 77.449 seconds Brennan Poole, 92.163 mph, 77.732 seconds Leland Honeyman Jr., 92.023 mph, 77.850 seconds Patrick Staropoli, 91.899 mph, 77.955 seconds Kyle Kelley, 91.248 mph, 78.511 seconds Dawson Cram, 90.417 mph, 79.233 seconds Brad Perez, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds Austin Green, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 Pit Boxx/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM.