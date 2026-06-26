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Shane van Gisbergen notches third consecutive O’Reilly pole at Sonoma

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Shane van Gisbergen sped to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole position for the 2026 Pit Boxx/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, June 26.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a group qualifying session. The field of 38 competitors was split into two qualifying groups. Each group was allotted 20 minutes to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap between the groups would be awarded the pole position.

Van Gisbergen, who was the second-fastest competitor in practice that occurred on Friday prior to qualifying, posted his fastest qualifying lap at 95.483 mph in 75.023 seconds. The lap was enough for van Gisbergen and his No. 9 SuperFile/JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro team to secure the pole position.

With the pole, van Gisbergen claimed his first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole position of the 2026 season, his third in a row at Sonoma Raceway, and his sixth for his 39th series start. The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, also recorded the 500th O’Reilly career pole for Chevrolet. As the defending Cup Series winner and a former O’Reilly winner at Sonoma, van Gisbergen will strive to extend his road course dominance and contend for the victory for both Saturday’s O’Reilly event and Sunday’s Cup event in Sonoma, California.

Van Gisbergen will share the front row with Brent Crews, the latter of whom achieved his second consecutive front row start for an O’Reilly event a week after notching his first career pole at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado. Crews’ fastest lap occurred at 95.243 mph in 75.218 seconds.

Taylor Gray, Anthony Alfredo, and Parker Retzlaff will start in the top five, respectively. Corey Day, who was the fastest competitor in practice, will start in sixth place with a lap at 94.630 mph in 75.705 seconds. Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Austin Hill completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively, while Connor Zilisch, the reigning O’Reilly winner at Sonoma, will start in 30th place.

Notably, Brad Perez and Austin Green were the only two competitors who did not post a qualifying lap, with Perez encountering a mechanical issue. Green’s reason was due to the driver being involved in a vicious head-on, single-car accident in Turn 11, which required Green to have a backup car prepared for Saturday’s main event.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Sonoma – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Shane van Gisbergen, 95.483 mph, 75.029 seconds
  2. Brent Crews, 95.243 mph, 75.218 seconds
  3. Taylor Gray, 94.947 mph, 75.453 seconds
  4. Anthony Alfredo, 94.865 mph, 75.518 seconds
  5. Parker Retzlaff, 94.662 mph, 75.680 seconds
  6. Corey Day, 94.630 mph, 75.705 seconds
  7. Jesse Love, 94.569 mph, 75.754 seconds
  8. Justin Allgaier, 94.563 mph, 75.759 seconds
  9. Sam Mayer, 94.516 mph, 75.797 seconds
  10. Austin Hill, 94.418 mph, 75.875 seconds
  11. Sheldon Creed, 94.325 mph, 75.950 seconds
  12. William Sawalich, 94.237 mph, 76.021 seconds
  13. Sammy Smith, 94.054 mph, 76.169 seconds
  14. Brandon Jones, 93.996 mph, 76.216 seconds
  15. Ross Chastain, 93.869 mph, 76.319 seconds
  16. Carson Kvapil, 93.853 mph, 76.332 seconds
  17. Dean Thompson, 93.636 mph, 76.509 seconds
  18. Josh Bilicki, 93.552 mph, 76.578 seconds
  19. Harrison Burton, 93.500 mph, 76.620 seconds
  20. Will Rodgers, 93.428 mph, 76.679 seconds
  21. Rajah Caruth, 93.400 mph, 76.702 seconds
  22. Jeb Burton, 93.323 mph, 76.766 seconds
  23. Jeremy Clements 93.219 mph, 76.851 seconds
  24. Alex Labbe, 93.162 mph, 76.898 seconds
  25. Ryan Sieg, 92.986 mph, 77.044 seconds
  26. Josh Williams, 92.887 mph, 77.126 seocnds
  27. Blaine Perkins, 92.838 mph, 77.167 seconds
  28. Kyle Sieg, 92.596 mph, 77.368 seconds
  29. Ryan Ellis, 92.592 mph, 77.372 seconds
  30. Connor Zilisch, 92.564 mph, 77.395 seconds
  31. Lavar Scott, 92.500 mph, 77.449 seconds
  32. Brennan Poole, 92.163 mph, 77.732 seconds
  33. Leland Honeyman Jr., 92.023 mph, 77.850 seconds
  34. Patrick Staropoli, 91.899 mph, 77.955 seconds
  35. Kyle Kelley, 91.248 mph, 78.511 seconds
  36. Dawson Cram, 90.417 mph, 79.233 seconds
  37. Brad Perez, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds
  38. Austin Green, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 Pit Boxx/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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