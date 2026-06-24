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Sonoma. NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
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NASCAR at Sonoma Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for a full weekend of racing action. The ARCA Menards Series West Series is up first on Friday evening. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage Saturday evening, and Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The Craftsman Truck Series has a few weeks off but returns to action on Saturday, July 11, at Lime Rock Park.

Cup Series Notes:

Jeff Gordon leads the NASCAR Cup Series in all-time starts at Sonoma Raceway with 23 starts.

Denny Hamlin leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in starts at Sonoma Raceway with 19 starts.

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers with two NASCAR Cup Series wins at Sonoma Raceway (2021, 2024).

Youngest Cup Series Sonoma pole winner: Joey Logano (June 26, 2011 – 21 years, 1 month, 2 days).
Oldest Cup Series Sonoma pole winner: Rusty Wallace (June 25, 2000 – 43 years, 10 months, 11 days).
Chase Elliott has finished top-10 in the last five races at Sonoma and top-5 in the last three. Both of these are the longest active streaks.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes:

Sonoma Raceway will mark the last of four road course races in the series this season.
The three previous winners include:
2/28/2026 COTA Shane van Gisbergen
5/9/2026 Watkins Glen Connor Zilisch
6/20/2026 San Diego Austin Hill

Connor Zilisch has the most wins on road courses among active drivers:

Connor Zilisch 7
Shane van Gisbergen 5
Sam Mayer 4
Justin Allgaier 3
Austin Hill 1
Jeremy Clements 1

Friday, June 26

1:40-ARCA West Practice
3:10: ARCA West Qualifying
6:30 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 150 – FloRacing
47 Laps, 93.53 Miles

4 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App
5:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW APP

Saturday, June 27

2 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

3:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
truTV/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250
Stages end on laps 20/45/79 = 157.21 Miles
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,661,806
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 28

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Stages end on laps 25/55/110 = 218.9 Miles
TNT Sports/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $11,233,037
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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