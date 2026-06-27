TOYOTA RACING – NCS Sonoma Pole Quotes – Ty Gibbs – 06.27.26

TOYOTA RACING – Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

SONOMA, Calif. (June 27, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Saturday after winning the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

This is Ty Gibbs’ first pole of the season, and third of his career. It is first pole since July 2024 at Pocono.

Counting the All-Star Race at Dover, Team Toyota’s drivers have started first in six of the last seven races.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SAIA Freight & Logistics Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

What made you feel like you had one more good lap in the car?

“I just thought that I didn’t have a great first lap. It was pretty good, but just I think I could get better and I just stuck to that.”

How do you feel about the car in practice?

“I was really happy with it. I felt like it did a really good job, and I did a good job as well. So, yeah, just got to keep getting better, keep working on that. I feel like we’ll be pretty strong tomorrow. Just got to stick with it.”

How much credit do you give iRacing and Austin Green for your road course racing success?

“I would say a lot, honestly. Everyone thinks I have a ton of road course experience, and I really don’t have a lot besides being in NASCAR. So, yeah, I would say I credit a lot to that, and yeah, he’ll probably kill it here later.”

How does qualifying compare to the racing tomorrow?

“Tomorrow is a whole different program. You’re going to be a lot easier on the car instead of hammering it, like in qualifying. So, it’s just completely different. You could be on the pole today and suck tomorrow. You just have to be really focused on the race and that’s the most important part. We’ll stick to that.”

Is Sonoma a rhythm race track?

“I would say it is definitely a rhythm, a lot of flow, a lot of elevation, and just really fun. It is a little abrasive on the tires, but Sonoma is a great track. One of my favorites on the schedule and just honored to be in position I’m in, and to be able to drive this Cup car and this SAIA car is super cool.”

Growing up, what drew you to NASCAR?

“Yeah, very blessed to be in the position I’m in. Honestly, I didn’t really grow up wanting to race to NASCAR. I grew up, if my mom didn’t say no, I’d probably be racing pro motocross right now, outdoors. That would be my thing, but fortunately, she said no, and this you get paid a little better (laughter) and probably you can get a little longer career. So, it was probably a little bit better business decision, but I really just love competing, love racing on wheels if it’s from bikes to this, I just enjoy it. This is just what the path was that God took me down and here I am.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

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