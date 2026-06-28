BRISCOE BATTLES FOR WIN LATE, FINISHES SECOND AT SONOMA

Three Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas in the top-five

SONOMA, Calif. (June 28, 2026) – Chase Briscoe chased Shane van Gisbergen down late and battled for the win before tying his season-best result of second in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday afternoon.

Briscoe’s teammates, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell, joined him in the top-five finishers. Gibbs, who was scored third, won the pole and the first two stages, while Bell finished fifth – after finishing second to Gibbs in both stages.

Championship points leaders Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin both encountered issues throughout the day, but Hamlin was able to pass Reddick by a single point to hold the points lead for the first time this season.

In the In-Season Tournament, Briscoe, Gibbs, Bell, Hamlin and Erik Jones advanced to the second round to represent Team Toyota.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sonoma Raceway

Race 18 of 36 – 218.9 miles, 110 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Shane van Gisbergen*

2nd, CHASE BRISCOE

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, Kyle Larson*

5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

22nd, BUBBA WALLACE

23rd, ERIK JONES

25th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

26th, DENNY HAMLIN

30th, RILEY HERBST

36th, TYLER REDDICK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Columbia Bank Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What were you fighting at the end?

“I was better. I just messed up with three or four to go getting into (turn) one. I don’t know. I didn’t time my downshift right and about wrecked. I lost a ton of ground and was able to run him back down, but if I don’t make that mistake, I truthfully, probably win the race. That one is going to sting for a while. Trying to beat him would just be a big accomplishment. Proud of our Columbia Bank Toyota group. That one stings. That one is a tough one.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SAIA Freight + Logistics Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How do you assess the day?

“It was a great run for our SAIA Toyota team. Just got to keep working hard and keep getting better. I felt like we had the speed today. We just had a different strategy. It was a fun day. Just will keep working hard and staying after it.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How proud are you of this effort?

“Yeah, I’m just super proud of this Rheem team. We’ve had a lot of adversity this year, and we keep battling back. They brought an amazing Rheem Camry. We had an amazing race car last week in San Diego too. Got a good finish out of it, got a lot of points, which is great. That is what we needed today.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.