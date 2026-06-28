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7 Car Shipping Companies Worth Knowing in 2026

By SM
1 Minute Read

Shipping a car is one of those tasks most people only face a handful of times, usually around a move, an online purchase, or a relocation for work. With hundreds of companies competing for the job, sorting the established names from the unknowns is half the battle. The list below covers seven worth knowing; the common thread is experience, because the difference between a smooth shipment and a stressful one usually comes down to whether the company actually knows what it’s doing.

1. RoadRunner Auto Transport

RoadRunner is the most established name on this list, with more than 30 years in auto transport and a network of over 14,000 vetted carriers. Every shipment includes insurance coverage and 24/7 tracking, with a $0 upfront deposit and no surprise fees at pickup. Its car shipping calculator gives an instant quote in about a minute, so you can plan the cost before committing. For most people shipping a car cross-country or across state lines, it’s the simplest place to start.

2. Nexus Auto Transport

Nexus handles a high volume of standard door-to-door shipments and is a familiar name for routine moves. Pricing is competitive on common routes, and the booking process is straightforward.

3. Auto Star Transport

Auto Star covers both open and enclosed transport and works national routes. It’s a reasonable option for owners who want a single company for a long-distance move.

4. SGT Auto Transport

SGT offers online quoting and a mix of open and enclosed options. It’s geared toward customers comfortable managing the process largely online.

5. Montway Auto Transport

Montway has wide route coverage and a long operating history. It’s commonly used for both relocations and dealer shipments.

6. Mercury Auto Transport

Mercury focuses on connecting customers with carriers across the country and handles standard consumer shipments. Quotes are available by phone or online.

7. AmeriFreight

AmeriFreight rounds out the list with open and enclosed service and a range of coverage add-ons. It’s an option worth comparing when gathering quotes.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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