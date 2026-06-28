RFK Racing – Sonoma Executive Summary

RFK RACING

SONOMA RACEWAY – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Date: June 28th, 2026

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course) – Sonoma, CA

Format: 218.9 miles / 110 laps with three stages. Stage 1: Ends at lap 25, Stage 2: Ends at lap 55, Stage 3: Ends at Lap 110

RFK RACING RACE SUMMARY: RFK Racing put on a show of determination at Sonoma Raceway, led by Ryan Preece’s eighth-place finish in the No. 60 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Preece used strong strategy, fast pit stops and excellent long-run speed to record the team’s best finish of the day, while Brad Keselowski rallied from 35th to 15th in the No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang Dark Horse after charging through the field. Chris Buescher overcame handling challenges in the No. 17 Liverpool FC/Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with steady adjustments helping him recover for a 19th-place finish. Together, the three teams maximized their day with resilience and execution on the demanding Sonoma road course.

DRIVER HIGHLIGHTS

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 15th

Start: 35th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: Stage 1: 31st; Stage 2: 21st

Headline takeaway: Everyone loves a comeback story; Brad Keselowski bounced back from his P35th starting position, ran inside the top 10 for a chunk of Stage 2 after the first pit cycle and finished the day capitalizing on long run speed with a resilient top 15 finish.

Keselowski Quote: “That’s our best road course finish of the year for a while it looked like it might be better on that restart there, that second to last restart, we missed it there and lost a few spots on that one otherwise I think we would’ve ended up 10thor 11th so still a reasonable day. Just got to fight for your spot nothing is given.”

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Liverpool FC/ Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 19th

Start: `5th

Laps Led: —

Stage Results: Stage 1: 28th; Stage 2: 23rd

Headline takeaway: Perseverance and a no quit attitude was the theme of the day for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team. The team battled rear balance for a majority of the race, however after numerous air pressure adjustments “Road Course Chris” bounced back running the second fastest lap time of the field and a top 20 finish.

Buescher Quote: “Just not really a good day, started off on the free side and then tried to get the back underneath it, got better by the end, just was still very behind at that point, just not the best day.”

Ryan Preece – No. 60 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 8th

Start: `19th

Laps Led:–

Stage Results: Stage 1: 5th ; Stage 2: 24th

Headline takeaway: Road ringer Ryan Preece has a nice sound to it, another good points day for the No. 60 and the top finishing RFK car of the day. The top 10 finish was truly earned byn the 60 teams’ strategy and fast stops consistently throughoutthe day.

Preece Quote: “We needed some momentum, so it was great to have a good run for the Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse, lot of good stage points, passed a lot of cars, really had just really good long run speed, felt like we probably had a 5thplace, 6th place car in the long runs, proud of the race car, that race car was really good and think we just need to keep getting a little better and we’ll be there.”

Point Standings:

Buescher: 7th

Preece: 15th

Keselowski: 18th

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is July 5th at Chicagoland Speedway (Lebanon, TN). The race begins at 6:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT Sports and Motor Racing Network (MRN).