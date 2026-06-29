Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Sonoma

Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sonoma, Calif. – June 28, 2026

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 AMERICA’S TIRE FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 23RD STAGE 1: 25TH STAGE 2: 4TH FINISH: 13TH POINTS: 16TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 America’s Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse battled to a 13th-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. After starting 23rd, Cindric advanced to 21st before pitting with two laps remaining in Stage 1 for four tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment. As a result of the early stop, Cindric was scored 25th at the end of the stage but restarted 13th for Stage 2. Cindric opened Stage 2 from the 13th position but slipped back to 17th by Lap 38 as competitors on fresher tires moved forward. He was able to recover to 12th by Lap 50, and the America’s Tire Ford team elected to stay out through the end of the stage. The strategy paid off, as Cindric finished fourth and collected valuable stage points toward the NASCAR Chase for the Championship. Under the stage caution, Cindric returned to pit road for four tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment, restarting 25th for the final stage. He steadily worked his way through the field, climbing to 21st by Lap 62 and advancing to 16th by Lap 72. Following his final pit stop on Lap 80 for four tires, fuel, and air pressure, Cindric continued his charge and ultimately finished 13th at the checkered flag. In addition to the solid result, Cindric advanced in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, besting Brad Keselowski by two positions.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “Definitely an improvement from Saturday to Sunday for the America’s Tire Ford Mustang. Happy we were able to make the car better. Sonoma is definitely a scrappy place to make up track position but also stay upfront for some stage points and get a solid finish. Certainly, representative of the effort, definitely want more, but keeps us in the points hunt.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 MENARDS/DUTCH BOY FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 16TH STAGE 1: 16TH STAGE 2: 10TH FINISH: 6TH POINTS: 3RD

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang Dark Horse team produced their sixth-consecutive top-10 finish – and series-leading 13th top-10 of the season – Sunday at Sonoma Raceway with a sixth-place effort. After starting 16th, Blaney worked his way into the top-10 by lap 17 before crew chief Jonathan Hassler called him to pit road with three laps remaining in the opening segment to flip track position for the start of Stage 2, allowing Blaney to take the ensuing restart from fifth. Blaney settled into fourth in the running order during the following run as Hassler made the same pit call with three laps to go in the second stage, this time allowing Blaney to earn a stage point by climbing to 10th in the closing laps of Stage 2. The Menards/Dutch Boy Ford cycled to fourth after the remaining teams pitted between stages as Blaney maintained track position at the start of the run before assuming the lead during the green flag pit cycle on lap 83. Blaney was called to pit road two laps later for his final stop of the day and charged back up to 10th with 20 laps remaining. Blaney went on to pick up four more spots over course of the final 12 laps to secure a sixth-place finish when the checkered flag flew.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “Really proud of another solid road course effort from this 12 group and [crew chief] Jonathan [Hassler] called a great race to keep our track position inside the top-10 all day. A lot of positives to take out of these last two weeks and just need to keep that type of momentum going through this final run of the regular season.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 10TH STAGE 1: 22ND STAGE 2: 33RD FINISH: 24TH POINTS: 20TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse team turned in a 24th-place finish Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Logano maintained top-15 pace during the first run of the afternoon before the call was made to flip the stage and bring the Shell-Pennzoil Ford to pit road for four tires and a round of adjustments with three laps remaining in the opening segment, resulting in a 22nd-place finish in Stage 1 but allowing Logano to take the ensuing restart from ninth. Logano battled handling issues throughout the following run, prompting a similar call to pit with four laps to go in Stage 2 in an effort to regain track position for the final segment. The Shell-Pennzoil Ford made its way back into the top-20 as the handling began to improve, but was unable to gain back track position after the No. 22 team’s final green flag stop of the afternoon with 30 laps remaining, resulting in a 24th-place finish.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “Just a tough day for our Shell-Pennzoil team overall. We were decent at the start of the runs, but didn’t have enough pace on the long run to get us back in the game down the stretch.”

For the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, on Sunday, July 5 for the eero 400. Coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.