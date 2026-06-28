RCR NCS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Austin Dillon Pilots the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Long Range Chevrolet to a 27th-Place Finish at Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 27th

Start: 30th

Points: 28th

“We have a lot of work to do coming out of Sonoma Raceway. The entire No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Long Range Chevrolet team gave it their all today, but after we lost track position due to a speeding penalty early in the race, we just couldn’t get ahead. The team was making the needed adjustments, and it was coming in towards the end of the race, especially through Turn 10, but we’d just lost too much ground. We’re going to go back to Welcome, North Carolina and reset for next weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Austin Hill and the No. 33 zone x am pm Chevrolet Team Display Top-20 Speed Despite Final Result at Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 34th

Start: 12th

Points: 29th

“Unfortunate finish for our zone x am pm Chevrolet team. We played a fuel strategy that had us saving with 40 laps to go, so just managed what we could without losing a ton of time to the fresher tires before pitting with eight laps to go. After qualifying 12th, I felt like our car had top-15, top-20 speed. The balance definitely got better as the race went on, but I had trouble keeping the rears on it. I would four wheel slide and lose the front and rear under braking. We had speed though which is a testament to everyone who works at RCR and ECR. Shame the finish doesn’t show it, but we’ll keep building and learning together.” -Austin Hill