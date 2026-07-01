NASCAR at Chicagoland Speedway Weekend Schedule

NASCAR heads to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, this weekend for a full weekend of racing action. The ARCA Menards Series is up first on Friday evening. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage Saturday evening, and then on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the weekend with the eero 400.

The Craftsman Truck Series returns to action on Saturday, July 11, at Lime Rock Park.

Cup Series Notes for Chicagoland Speedway:

Eight races remain before the Chase, and the following drivers could clinch a spot in the Chase via points at Chicagoland Speedway:

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 64 points

Tyler Reddick: Would clinch with 65 points

Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in Cup Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway with 14, and a total of 17 different drivers will make their first start this weekend in the Cup Series.

Jimmie Johnson leads the Cup Series in poles at Chicagoland Speedway with two (2005 and 2012), and two active Cup Series drivers have captured a pole: Austin Dillon in 2019 and Joey Logano in 2013. Logano is also the youngest pole winner on September 15, 2013, at 23 years, 3 months, 22 days.

Brad Keselowski (2), Alex Bowman (1), and Denny Hamlin (1) are the only three active Cup Series race winners this weekend.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes for Chicagoland Speedway:

NASCAR announced that Cuervo® Tequila will join the return of racing to Chicagoland Speedway as the entitlement partner for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. This will be the first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Chicagoland since 2019.

Justin Allgaier, Chase Elliott, and Cole Custer are the only past Chicagoland winners in the field.

Chase Elliott is making his first start of the season in JR Motorsports No. 88 and is also scheduled to drive at Indianapolis.

The Weekend Schedule for Chicagoland Speedway:

Related: The eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway Outlook and Picks

FRIDAY, JULY 3

3:30 PM – 4:20 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App

5:00 PM – 5:50 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Practice – TruTV/MRN/SiriusXM

7:00 PM: ARCA Ashley Furniture 150 Race (100 Laps, 150 Miles) – FS1

SATURDAY, JULY 4

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Series Qualifying (IMPOUND) – CW App

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (IMPOUND) – TruTV/MRN/SiriusXM

3:50 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Series Driver Intros

4:30 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Series Cuervo 300 Race (STAGES 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) – CW/MRN/SiriusXM

SUNDAY, JULY 5

4:25 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Series Driver Intros

5:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series eero 400 Race (STAGES 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 miles) – TNT Sports/HBOMax/MRN/SiriusXM

All times are Eastern