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JOLIET, ILLINOIS - JUNE 30: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 30, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

The eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Chicagoland Speedway for the eero 400 on Sunday, marking the first NASCAR action at the track since 2019, at 6:00 PM ET on TNT, MRN, and SiriusXM channel 90.

In June of 2019, Austin Dillon captured the pole with a lap of 176.263 mph (30.636 secs.), and Alex Bowman won the Camping World 400.

Track & Race Information for the eero 400

Season Race #: 19 of 36 (July 8, 2026)
Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 1.5 miles
Track: Asphalt Paved Oval

Length and Race Stages for the eero 400

Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (ends on Lap 165)
Final Stage Length: 102 laps (ends on Lap 267)

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 2 Chicagoland Speedway

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament contested during the NCS season. The higher finisher in each matchup advances to the next round until a champion is crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Week 2 Chicagoland Speedway
DATEROUNDLOCATIONTIMENETWORK
June 28Round 1Sonoma Raceway3:30 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 5Round 2Chicagoland Speedway6 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 12Round 3EchoPark Speedway7 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 19Round 4North Wilkesboro Speedway7 p.m. ETTNT Sports
July 26Champions RoundIndianapolis Motor Speedway2 p.m. ETTNT Sports

Who and what should you look out for at Chicagoland Speedway?

Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in NCS starts with 14, and Chase Elliott, William Byron and Brian Vickers lead in the average starting position at 9.5 each. Notably, only two races have been won from a top-five starting position.

Stats  Winning %Wins
Winning from the First Starting Position:5.26%1
Winning from the Front Row:5.26%1
Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position:10.53%2
Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position:42.11%8
Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20:26.32%5

Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in wins with two (2012, 2014), and Joey Logano leads the active drivers with the most starts without visiting Victory Lane with 11.

Active Race WinnersWinsSeasons
Brad Keselowski22014, 2012
Alex Bowman12019
Denny Hamlin12015

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in runner-up finishes with two.

The Driver Picks for the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

  • Denny Hamlin
  • Chase Elliott
  • Kyle Larson
  • William Byron
  • Tyler Reddick
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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