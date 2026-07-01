The eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Chicagoland Speedway for the eero 400 on Sunday, marking the first NASCAR action at the track since 2019, at 6:00 PM ET on TNT, MRN, and SiriusXM channel 90.

In June of 2019, Austin Dillon captured the pole with a lap of 176.263 mph (30.636 secs.), and Alex Bowman won the Camping World 400.

Track & Race Information for the eero 400

Season Race #: 19 of 36 (July 8, 2026)

Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 1.5 miles

Track: Asphalt Paved Oval

Length and Race Stages for the eero 400

Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps

Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (ends on Lap 165)

Final Stage Length: 102 laps (ends on Lap 267)

2026 In-Season Challenge Bracket – Week 2 Chicagoland Speedway

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament contested during the NCS season. The higher finisher in each matchup advances to the next round until a champion is crowned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

DATE ROUND LOCATION TIME NETWORK June 28 Round 1 Sonoma Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 5 Round 2 Chicagoland Speedway 6 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 12 Round 3 EchoPark Speedway 7 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 19 Round 4 North Wilkesboro Speedway 7 p.m. ET TNT Sports July 26 Champions Round Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET TNT Sports

Who and what should you look out for at Chicagoland Speedway?

Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in NCS starts with 14, and Chase Elliott, William Byron and Brian Vickers lead in the average starting position at 9.5 each. Notably, only two races have been won from a top-five starting position.

Stats Winning % Wins Winning from the First Starting Position: 5.26% 1 Winning from the Front Row: 5.26% 1 Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position: 10.53% 2 Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position: 42.11% 8 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20: 26.32% 5

Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in wins with two (2012, 2014), and Joey Logano leads the active drivers with the most starts without visiting Victory Lane with 11.

Active Race Winners Wins Seasons Brad Keselowski 2 2014, 2012 Alex Bowman 1 2019 Denny Hamlin 1 2015

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in runner-up finishes with two.

The Driver Picks for the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway