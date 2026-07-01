TPC Racing and Scott Schmidt Fight to The Finish in IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo at The Glen

Schmidt Drives the No. 38 TPC Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 to Eighth in the LB Cup Class in Saturday’s Hot and Hectic Final Race

WATKINS GLEN, New York (July 1, 2026) – TPC Racing and team driver Scott Schmidt persevered and improved to the end in a hot and hectic IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America doubleheader Friday and Saturday at Watkins Glen in the No. 38 TPC Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2.

Once again progressing throughout the weekend, TPC Racing and Schmidt shook off Friday’s challenging race – that was followed by a clutch change in the No. 38 that evening – to improve to a weekend-best eighth-place LB Cup class finish in Saturday’s final 50-minute sprint of the weekend.

Schmidt was making just his second weekend of Lamborghini Super Trofeo race starts since the 2022 season, which included his first career Lamborghini Super Trofeo victory in the LB Cup class at The Glen. He came back to the series after the lengthy layoff this past March at Sebring where he capped a successful return with a fourth-place LB Cup finish in that weekend’s final round.

With a competitive and larger field of LB Cup entries fronting up for the always popular weekend at The Glen, TPC Racing and Schmidt took on a tougher group of LB Cup competitors and equally challenging hot temperatures and in-race conditions and circumstances.

The biggest challenge was clean and clear green-flag running time as rain plagued Thursday’s opening practice sessions and numerous on-track contact incidents everyday slowed the action. Even Saturday’s final sprint was stopped by a time-stealing red flag period that was uncharacteristically caused by a heavy accident between the leading Pro class competitors.

Staying focused despite the 20-minute delay, Schmidt made the most of what little green running time he had to improve three positions for Saturday’s top finish.

The Glen races also marked TPC Racing’s first season of multiple Super Trofeo weekends since the 2024 season. That racing year was highlighted by a heads-up and well-timed victory at Watkins Glen International (WGI) in June, which was even noted in the weekend’s race broadcasts. The TPC Racing entry swept The Glen Pro-Am podium – including some spot-on timing while taking the checkered flag under caution – to secure the class win in the weekend’s opening race. The series has since put a rule in place preventing similar tactics.

Next up for TPC Racing is an August 14 – 16 race weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin where the team’s Porsche Sprint Challenge and Mustang Cup USA programs will both be competing.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “A typically hot and humid summer weekend at Watkins Glen and both Scott and the TPC Racing team got the most out of the No. 38 Lamborghini Super Trofeo. The guys once again just did an amazing job on the setup and gave Scott a great car right off the trailer. We had our challenges that we overcame as always, but a major one was not having a lot of clean and green track time to give Scott a real chance to continue to develop and get the most out of the TPC Racing Lamborghini. He and the team still maximized every second of on-track time when we had the chance, it is always great to leave a race weekend knowing you and the team were at its best at the peak of the weekend and when it counts the most.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.