Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Chicagoland Speedway

Event: eero 400

Date/Time: Sunday, July 5, 2026, 6 p.m. ET

Location: Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois

Layout: 1.5-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: TNT, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

As NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time since 2019, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team are set for a big weekend with primary partner eero, which also serves as the entitlement sponsor of Sunday’s eero 400.

“It’s going to be good to get back to Chicagoland,” Berry said. “It’s obviously a track we haven’t raced at in a while, so it’s great to see it back on the schedule.

“From everything we’ve heard and what we’ve seen, it looks like the facility is in great shape, and I think it’ll produce some good racing.

“It’s also a big weekend for our partner eero with them serving as the entitlement sponsor of the race, so we’d love to put together a good run for them.”

Adding to the significance of the weekend, the No. 21 Ford Mustang will sport a special patriotic paint scheme celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“We’ve got a really sharp patriotic paint scheme on the No. 21 Ford Mustang, and hopefully we can give everyone at eero a weekend they’ll be proud of,” Berry said.

As part of the eero 400 weekend festivities, Berry will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Saturday night’s Fourth of July game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Berry heads to Chicagoland with one previous NASCAR national series start at the 1.5-mile oval, where he finished 13th after starting 22nd in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in 2016.

Track activity begins with practice Friday at 6 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air live on truTV.

Sunday’s 267-lap eero 400 is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165, with live television coverage provided by TNT.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.