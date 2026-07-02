NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

RFK Racing – Chicagoland Speedway Advance

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Chicagoland Event Info:
Date: Sunday, July 5
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Joliet, Illinois
Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267
TV: TNT Sports
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 6 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 6 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The blast from the past famed Chicagoland Speedway returns hosting the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend for the 19th points race of the 2026 season.
  • The 1.5 mile Chicagoland Speedway hosted 19 Cup Series races between 2001-2019 but has not held a cup series race since 2019.
  • Brad Keselowski has 2 wins at Chicagoland and is one of three drivers in the current field to have won at the track,
  • The NASCAR In-Season Tournament continues this weekend at Chicago, with one remaining RFK Ford advancing into the “Sweet 16”. The second-round matchups are as follows:
  • No. 17 Chris Buescher vs No. 20 Christopher Bell

6 Team Info:
Driver: Brad Keselowski
Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins
Partner: Castrol / TravelCenters of America

17 Team Info:
Driver: Chris Buescher
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Partner: Body Guard

60 Team Info:
Driver: Ryan Preece
Crew Chief: Derrick Finley
Partner: Mariano’s / Athletic Brewing

Keselowski at Chicagoland

Starts: 11
Wins: 2
Top-10s: 9
Poles: —

  • Keselowski is set to make his 12th start at the Chicagoland speedway.
  • In 11 Chicagoland races he has won twice and has finished outside the top-10 only twice, contributing to a remarkable average finish of 8.8
  • Keselowski is one of only three former Chicagoland winners in the field this week
  • Looking ahead: Keselowski is 2 positions below the Chase cut line, 25 points back with several tracks remaining in the regular season where he has been historically strong.

Buescher at Chicagoland
Starts: 4
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Buescher is set to make his 5th career start at Chicagoland Speedway.
  • In four previous starts he has an average finish of 23.8
  • This will be Buescher’s first Cup Series start at Chicagoland Speedway with RFK Racing
  • Buescher has made four O’Rielly Auto Parts Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway, never finishing worse than 12th establishing an 8th place average finish.
  • Looking ahead: Buescher is solidly contending for a Chase berth; 7th the standings, 129 points to the good.

Preece at Chicagoland

Starts: 1
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Preece will make his second Chicagoland Speedway start this weekend. In his only appearance at the 1.5 mile speedway, he started 22nd and finished 28th.
  • In the last ten races on 1.5 mile tracks, Preece ranks 9th among active drivers with an average finish of 14.4 (4 top-10 finishes)
  • Looking ahead: Preece is contending for a Chase berth, currently holding a qualifying position as he sits 15th in the standings, 13 points to the good.

RFK Historically at Chicagoland

  • RFK in Joliet: As an organization, RFK has made 73 Cup Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway with 1 pole, 17 top-10 finishes including six in the top-5.
  • Looking to Breakthrough: RFK Racing has not won at Chicagoland Speedway but has come close, finishing second three times. Carl Edwards (2010) and Matt Kenseth twice (2005 & 2007).
  • Throwing it Back: In 2007 Matt Kenseth led the most laps of the race (176/267), finishing second. Close behind was his teammate Carl Edwards finishing third.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Sonoma: RFK Racing put on a show of determination at Sonoma Raceway, led by Ryan Preece’s eighth-place finish in the No. 60 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Preece used strong strategy, fast pit stops and excellent long-run speed to record the team’s best finish of the day. Brad Keselowski rallied from 35th to 15th in the No. 6 Castrol /Les SchwabFord Mustang Dark Horse after charging through the field. Chris Buescher overcame handling challenges in the No. 17 Liverpool FC/Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with steady adjustments helping him recover for a 19th-place finish. Together, the three teams maximized their day with resilience and execution on the demanding Sonoma road course.

Points Standings: Buescher: 7th, Preece: 15th, Keselowski: 18th

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Chicagoland Speedway
Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Chicagoland Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:40
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Pit BossFoodMaxx 250 Race Winner Shane Van Gisbergen Post Race Q&A
06:49
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs capitalizes for wild Truck victory at San Diego
02:42

Latest articles

Louis Foster to Drive the No. 76 Truck at Lime Rock Park

Official Release -
Louis Foster will drive Freedom Racing Enterprises’ No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado at Lime Rock Park in his first-ever NASCAR national series race.
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Chicagoland Speedway

Official Release -
As NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time since 2019, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team are set for a big weekend with primary partner eero, which also serves as the entitlement sponsor of Sunday's eero 400.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: CHICAGOLAND RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
John Hunter Nemechek has made five NASCAR national series starts at Chicagoland Speedway.
Read more

KENNINGTON READY TO REBOUND AT MONTMAGNY

Official Release -
DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Dodge team return to NASCAR Canada Series competition this Saturday, July 4th, as the series heads to Autodrome Montmagny for a doubleheader event.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos