RFK Racing – Chicagoland Speedway Advance

Chicagoland Event Info:

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Joliet, Illinois

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267

TV: TNT Sports

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 6 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 6 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The blast from the past famed Chicagoland Speedway returns hosting the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend for the 19th points race of the 2026 season.

The 1.5 mile Chicagoland Speedway hosted 19 Cup Series races between 2001-2019 but has not held a cup series race since 2019.

Brad Keselowski has 2 wins at Chicagoland and is one of three drivers in the current field to have won at the track,

The NASCAR In-Season Tournament continues this weekend at Chicago, with one remaining RFK Ford advancing into the “Sweet 16”. The second-round matchups are as follows:

No. 17 Chris Buescher vs No. 20 Christopher Bell

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Castrol / TravelCenters of America

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Body Guard

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Mariano’s / Athletic Brewing

Keselowski at Chicagoland

Starts: 11

Wins: 2

Top-10s: 9

Poles: —

Keselowski is set to make his 12th start at the Chicagoland speedway.

In 11 Chicagoland races he has won twice and has finished outside the top-10 only twice, contributing to a remarkable average finish of 8.8

Keselowski is one of only three former Chicagoland winners in the field this week

Looking ahead: Keselowski is 2 positions below the Chase cut line, 25 points back with several tracks remaining in the regular season where he has been historically strong.

Buescher at Chicagoland

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher is set to make his 5th career start at Chicagoland Speedway.

In four previous starts he has an average finish of 23.8

This will be Buescher’s first Cup Series start at Chicagoland Speedway with RFK Racing

Buescher has made four O’Rielly Auto Parts Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway, never finishing worse than 12th establishing an 8th place average finish.

Looking ahead: Buescher is solidly contending for a Chase berth; 7th the standings, 129 points to the good.

Preece at Chicagoland

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece will make his second Chicagoland Speedway start this weekend. In his only appearance at the 1.5 mile speedway, he started 22nd and finished 28th.

In the last ten races on 1.5 mile tracks, Preece ranks 9th among active drivers with an average finish of 14.4 (4 top-10 finishes)

Looking ahead: Preece is contending for a Chase berth, currently holding a qualifying position as he sits 15th in the standings, 13 points to the good.

RFK Historically at Chicagoland

RFK in Joliet: As an organization, RFK has made 73 Cup Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway with 1 pole, 17 top-10 finishes including six in the top-5.

Looking to Breakthrough: RFK Racing has not won at Chicagoland Speedway but has come close, finishing second three times. Carl Edwards (2010) and Matt Kenseth twice (2005 & 2007).

Throwing it Back: In 2007 Matt Kenseth led the most laps of the race (176/267), finishing second. Close behind was his teammate Carl Edwards finishing third.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Sonoma: RFK Racing put on a show of determination at Sonoma Raceway, led by Ryan Preece’s eighth-place finish in the No. 60 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Preece used strong strategy, fast pit stops and excellent long-run speed to record the team’s best finish of the day. Brad Keselowski rallied from 35th to 15th in the No. 6 Castrol /Les SchwabFord Mustang Dark Horse after charging through the field. Chris Buescher overcame handling challenges in the No. 17 Liverpool FC/Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with steady adjustments helping him recover for a 19th-place finish. Together, the three teams maximized their day with resilience and execution on the demanding Sonoma road course.

Points Standings: Buescher: 7th, Preece: 15th, Keselowski: 18th