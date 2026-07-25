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TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 07.25.26

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

SAWALICH DELIVERS SECOND STRAIGHT TOP-FIVE FINISH AT INDY
Solid day for Joe Gibbs Racing with all four Supras in the top-12

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (July 25, 2026) – William Sawalich earned his second straight top-five finish as he brought his Supra home in fifth overall to lead Toyota in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sawalich led several laps and scored stage points in both stages to close the gap to the Chase field with two races remaining in the regular season.

Sawalich led a strong Joe Gibbs Racing performance as the team put four Supras in the top-12. Rookie of the Year leader Brent Crews finished sixth, while Brandon Jones was ninth and Taylor Gray was scored 12th.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Race 22 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Carson Kvapil*
2nd, Justin Allgaier*
3rd, Ross Chastain*
4th, Chase Elliott*
5th, WILLIAM SAWALICH
6th, BRENT CREWS
9th, BRANDON JONES
12th, TAYLOR GRAY
18th, HARRISON BURTON
21st, DEAN THOMPSON
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 SoundGear Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What was it like out there?

“We led a few laps until the JRM (JR Motorsports) freight train blew by. It was just tough to be up there without any help. I think our SoundGear GR Supra was pretty good today. Good result but were looking for a little bit more heading into Iowa.”

BRENT CREWS, No. 19 YoungLife Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Heck of a comeback today, tell us about your race.

“Thank you. We passed a lot of cars with our YoungLife Supra. We went back and forth, back and forth there. We didn’t get to practice and had to put on a new splitter, so that first run we were just crashing the splitter and falling back a lot. After 10 laps, I felt like we were really good, got up to the front and had a good day going, and then obviously that pit stop happened. I think we went from 36th to sixth in about 30 laps, so about a car a lap. Really happy for this team, and excited to head to Iowa.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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