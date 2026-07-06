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Rick Ware Racing: eero 400 from Chicagoland

By Official Release
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RICK WARE RACING
eero 400
Date: July 5, 2026
Event: eero 400 (Round 19 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois (1.5-mile oval)
Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)
Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 163 points)

RWR Notes:

● This was Ware’s first career NASCAR Cup Series start at Chicagoland. His lone appearance at the 1.5-mile oval prior to the eero 400 was a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start in 2014.

Race Notes:

● Chase Briscoe won the eero 400 to score his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Chicagoland. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was .276 of a second.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 43 laps.

● Only 16 of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Denny Hamlin remains the championship leader after Chicagoland with a 44-point advantage over second-place Tyler Reddick.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 12 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The race begins at 7 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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