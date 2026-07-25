NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS QUALIFYING: GREG STANFIELD WINS ALL-ELITE MISSION FOODS #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE

KENT, Wash. (July 25, 2026) — With the first, all-Elite Motorsports semifinal round sweep in team history at last weekend’s NHRA Sonoma Nationals, the dominant Pro Stock team was guaranteed a win in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Pro Stock Challenge Saturday at the Muckleshoot Resort Casino NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. Greg Stanfield and the Janac Brothers team secured the victory in a rematch of the Sonoma Nationals finals.

Stanfield and his Janac Brothers Racing machine ran a 6.497-second pass at 211.89 mph to take home the victory over Erica Enders and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / R+L Carriers team’s 6.507 at 211.23. It is Stanfield’s first win in the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in the 2026 season.

“I think the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge is cool. Having it on Saturday gets your heart rate up, and especially for an older guy, it helps get me going for Sunday,” said Stanfield who earns bonus championship points and a cash prize. “As far as the points go towards the championship—obviously, that’s huge, but I really try not to look at that too much. I just try to do my job and see where the cards fall.

“I feel awful about it for Erica, but winning for Janac Brothers was great for our team and everybody who sponsors us. Momentum is great, so hopefully we keep it going and see what happens,” Stanfield said. “It feels great, especially considering all the hard work Elite Motorsports puts into these teams. For me to just do my job for those guys and not let them down means a lot. I think if we can just pick it up a little bit more, we’ll be really dangerous.”

The historic “All-Elite” final four featured the veteran Greg Stanfield, six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders, five-time Pro Stock champion Jeg Coughlin Jr., and multi-time national event winner Troy Coughlin Jr.

En route to the finals, Stanfield lined up against semifinal opponent Jeg Coughlin Jr. in the classic yellow and black of the JEGS brand. Jeg would leave the starting first with a .004-second reaction time but his 6.535 pass at 210.41 mph wasn’t enough for Stanfield’s 6.487 at 211.43.

Enders had a tight side-by-side race against the midnight JEGS car of Troy Coughlin Jr. Enders left the starting line in .014, while Troy Jr. left in .015. Enders handled her JHG / Melling machine to a 6.505-second pass at 210.24 mph to defeat Troy Jr.’s 6.512 at 210.87.

﻿Stanfield ultimately qualified No. 5 for the NHRA Northwest Nationals on his winning run and will line up against son Aaron Stanfield for the second consecutive time in the first round of eliminations.

“I’ve got Aaron in the first round tomorrow again, so we’ll see how it goes. It sucks, wish it was in the final. Hopefully, we have a long day ahead of us,” Stanfield said. “In my opinion, it’s going to be a total brawl, going to have to stay in the 6.40s all day. We’re just going to have to do our job on the starting line and try not to leave a window open for them. It will be really exciting just going that fast.”

Eliminations at the Muckleshoot Resort Casino NHRA Northwest Nationals begin Sunday at 10 a.m. Television coverage of the event continues with a qualifying show Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and an eliminations show on FOX Broadcasting Network (FOX) at 4 p.m. ET.

GREG STANFIELD, Janac Brothers Racing

Qualifying: No. 5

6.487 seconds, 211.43 mph

ERICA ENDERS, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / R+L Carriers

Qualifying: No. 11

6.505 seconds at 210.24 mph

TROY COUGHLIN JR., JEGS

Qualifying: No. 8

6.503 seconds, 212.29 mph

JEG COUGHLIN JR., JEGS.com Pro Stock Car

Qualifying: No. 14

6.519 seconds, 209.62 mph

AARON STANFIELD, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing Pro Stock Car

Qualifying: No. 12

6.505 seconds, 209.56 mph

STEPHEN BELL, 1320 LLC Pro Stock Car

Qualifying: No. 15

6.526 seconds, 209.26 mph

TONY STEWART, R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster

Qualifying: No. 9

3.732 seconds, 335.40 mph