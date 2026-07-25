BROWN, WILKERSON & G. STANFIELD GET MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE WINS AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Josh Hart, J.R. Todd and Dallas Glenn power to No. 1 spots at Pacific Raceways

SEATTLE (July 25, 2026) – Four-time Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown earned his first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge victory of the year on Saturday at Pacific Raceways, defeating Jasmine Salinas in the final round of the bonus race as part of this weekend’s 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Daniel Wilkerson (Funny Car) and Greg Stanfield (Pro Stock) also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while Josh Hart (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) qualified No. 1 in Seattle at the 12th of 20 races during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Facing off with Jasmine Salinas in the final round of the specialty race, Brown powered to the victory thanks to a run of 3.730-seconds at 332.59 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Matco Tools dragster.

It gave Brown his first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win of the year and continued to provide momentum for what’s been a strong stretch. He advanced to the semifinals in Sonoma following back-to-back final rounds in Bristol (win) and Norwalk (runner-up), and Brown continued to get into championship form on Saturday in Seattle.

“The Mission Challenge is going to pay dividends this year. I can already tell just how close the field’s going to be,” Brown said. “We know Dougie [Kalitta] and Shawn [Langdon] already have a lot of them, but for the rest of the field, it’ll help us out. It’ll help us when we get to those tight places. You think about, ‘Man, I wish I would have won that Mission race,’ or ‘That Mission race really panned out.’

“It pushes us to race [on Saturday] and get ready for race day. You’re getting warmed up for Sunday. I attacked the Tree these last two rounds, and I think it was .050 and a .046 [reaction times], so that’s definitely getting me ready for tomorrow. If I can repeat that tomorrow and given the way our car is running, it puts us in a good spot to be super competitive.”

Hart made a big move to close out qualifying, earning his second career No. 1 qualifier with an impressive blast of 3.685 at 335.40 in his 12,000-horsepower Speedmaster dragster for John Force Racing. It was a welcome sign for Hart, who won the season-opening race – and debut for JFR – but has struggled in recent weeks. Hart, who gets a first-round bye, hopes Saturday’s run signals a turnaround for the team. Billy Torrence qualified second with a 3.692 at 338.17 and Kalitta is third with a 3.703 at 336.57.

“We absolutely had to have that because J.C. [John Collins] and [David] Grubnic have been working so hard, putting in the time and effort and the results weren’t there yet,” Hart said. “The team makes very little mechanical mistakes, so we knew it was going to come around. We changed just about everything, and you know I’m the lucky one that gets to be in the seat.

“It’s a whole different level than the confidence; you just have to stay patient, keep the faith, and know that this team has had so much success in the past, and I’m just blessed to be able to share in that.”

Funny Car’s Daniel Wilkerson continues to inch closer to his first national event win, this time taking the Mission #2Fast2Tasty victory with a run of 3.924 at 327.98 in his 12,000-horsepower Scag Racing Ford Mustang, knocking off Austin Prock in the process.

He also became the eighth different winner of the specialty race in Funny Car over 11 races this year, further exemplifying the depth in the loaded category. But Wilkerson has come into his own in recent weeks, advancing to final rounds in both Bristol and last weekend in Sonoma.

He slipped past Jack Beckman and then Prock on Saturday, adding to Wilkerson’s confidence level at a key point in the season.

“At Bristol and at Sonoma both, I was positive they were wasting their time showing up in the finals because I was just so sure we were going to win those races. So, to be able to get a victory, even though it’s a little later than I wanted to, it’s really good,” Wilkerson said. “It does a ton for the team and it helps morale a ton. We just needed another run in the good conditions, so it’s exciting.

“These bonus points are going to mean a lot. I think we were four points out of fourth last year, so to snatch up three right here, it’s going to be pretty important. I think anyone who thinks we’re not going to be a super big threat in the Countdown to win the whole freaking thing is joking themselves, so we’re going to need all these little points we can take.”

J.R. Todd made a pair of outstanding passes on Saturday at Pacific Raceways, including a 3.885 at 335.73 in his 12,000-horsepower DHL Toyota GR Supra for Kalitta Motorsports that handed the past champion his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and 17th in his career. He also went 3.90 to close out the day, giving Todd confidence he can pick up his first victory of the season. Todd will open raceday against Jeff Arend, while Beckman qualified second with a 3.890 at 327.43 and Alexis DeJoria is third thanks to a 3.900 at 337.41.

“That was a really good run there in Q3 and then we backed it up with another consistent run in Q4,” Todd said. “We’ve been battling [clutch controller] issues since we unloaded, so my guys have been busting their butts nonstop and luckily, we got it turned around here today. I think that the weather played a big role in the performance today and I think it’s going to be cool again tomorrow, so it should be a pretty exciting race day.

“Now’s the time to get rolling. We still have a shot at the regular season championship but, big picture, we’re looking at the Countdown to the Championship. Hopefully, we can rack up some points going into to Brainerd and Indy, then let it eat those last six races.”

Pro Stock’s Greg Stanfield kept rolling after Sunday’s victory in Sonoma, winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in his Janac Brothers Racing car with a run of 6.497 at 211.89 to slip past Erica Enders for the second straight time.

Elite Motorsports was guaranteed the Challenge win on Saturday due to having four cars in the semifinals in Sonoma, but it was Stanfield who kept the momentum on his side, making this a very beneficial trip out West for the veteran and his team.

“It’s pretty cool for an all-Elite Mission race,” Stanfield said. “I hate it for Erica, but turning the win light on is great for our team and everybody that sponsors us. The momentum’s great and helping us to keep going. It’s because of all the hard work everybody at Elite Motorsports puts into these teams, so just for me to do my job for those guys, not let them down, that means a lot to me. I think if we can just pick up a little more, I think we can be dangerous.

“I think the Mission race is cool on Saturday. It gets the heart rate going because it’s not just qualifying, especially for the old guy. It helps me get going for Sunday.”

Glenn lowered the boom in qualifying during both sessions on Saturday, claiming his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 13th in his career after a run of 6.470 at 211.89 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. The reigning world champion and defending event winner made the quickest run in all four qualifying sessions, dipping into the 6.40s during both sessions on Saturday.

Greg Anderson ran an identical 6.470 in the final session, but Glenn had the quicker speed to earn the $2,000 GESi No. 1 Qualifier bonus. He’ll open raceday against Mason McGaha, while Anderson qualified second and Matt Hartford took third with a 6.477 at 211.73.

Eliminations for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals begin at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday at Pacific Raceways.

KENT, Wash. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, the 12th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Josh Hart, 3.685 seconds, 335.40 mph vs. Bye; 2. Billy Torrence, 3.692, 338.17 vs. 15. Krista Baldwin, 6.470, 105.93; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.703, 336.57 vs. 14. Shawn Reed, 3.776, 328.86; 4. Shawn Langdon, 3.707, 334.48 vs. 13. Justin Ashley, 3.752, 333.25; 5. Leah Pruett, 3.710, 332.18 vs. 12. Will Smith, 3.742, 331.04; 6. Clay Millican, 3.719, 336.74 vs. 11. Jasmine Salinas, 3.741, 332.75; 7. Antron Brown, 3.730, 332.59 vs. 10. Tony Schumacher, 3.740, 334.98; 8. Maddi Gordon, 3.731, 337.92 vs. 9. Tony Stewart,

3.732, 335.40.

Funny Car — 1. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.885, 336.74 vs. 16. Jeff Arend, Dodge Charger, 4.108, 309.13; 2. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.890, 327.43 vs. 15. Tim Gibbons, Charger, 4.091, 280.72; 3. Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 3.900, 337.41 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.083, 320.28; 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.903, 327.35 vs. 13. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.997, 325.22; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.908, 328.54 vs. 12. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.996, 318.62; 6. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.924, 327.98 vs. 11. Austin Prock, Mustang, 3.960, 319.98; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.926, 325.92 vs. 10. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.940, 329.18; 8. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.929, 328.38 vs. 9. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.936, 330.07.

Pro Stock — 1. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.470, 211.89 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.547, 211.10; 2. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.470, 211.06 vs. 15. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.526, 209.26; 3. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.477, 211.73 vs. 14. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.519, 210.41; 4. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.478, 210.93 vs. 13. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.513, 212.03; 5. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.487, 211.89 vs. 12. Aaron

Stanfield, Camaro, 6.505, 209.56; 6. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.497, 210.21 vs. 11. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.505, 211.23; 7. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.500, 211.20 vs. 10. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.504, 208.33; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.503, 212.29 vs. 9. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.503, 209.01.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Joey Grose, 6.591, 208.55.

KENT, Wash. — Saturday’s final results from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Top Fuel Challenge — Antron Brown, 3.730 seconds, 332.59 mph def. Jasmine Salinas, 5.934 seconds, 112.94 mph.

Funny Car Challenge — Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.924, 327.98 def. Austin Prock, Mustang, 6.110, 136.59.

Pro Stock Challenge — Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.497, 211.89 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.507, 211.23.

KENT, Wash. — Final round-by-round results from the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the 37th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 4.088, 279.27 def. Doug Kalitta, 6.055, 112.21; Jasmine Salinas, 3.741, 332.75 def. Leah Pruett, 3.762, 304.87;

FINAL — A. Brown, 3.730, 332.59 def. J. Salinas, 5.934, 112.94.

FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.859, 162.45 def. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 6.873, 93.34; Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.181, 265.95 def. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 6.821, 96.28;

FINAL — D. Wilkerson, 3.924, 327.98 def. A. Prock, 6.110, 136.59.

PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.505, 210.24 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.512, 210.87; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.487, 211.43 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.535, 210.41;

FINAL — G. Stanfield, 6.497, 211.89 def. E. Enders, 6.507, 211.23.