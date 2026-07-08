NHRA RELEASES FIRST FOUR DATES FOR 2027 SCHEDULE WITH WINTERNATIONALS SET FOR OPENER

Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to traditional schedule, starting in Pomona to kick off season-long “50 Years of Force” celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (July 8, 2026) – A return to NHRA’s traditional schedule, the start of a season-long celebration honoring one of the NHRA’s greatest legends and four iconic events will make up the opening of the 2027 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

NHRA officials announced today that the 2027 campaign – and NHRA’s 76th season – will feature a nod to its roots, opening with the 67th annual NHRA Winternationals on Feb. 18-21 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip and continuing with races in Phoenix, Gainesville and Charlotte.

The opener in Pomona will feature the launch of the season-long “50 Years of Force” celebration, which will honor NHRA’s winningest star, legendary 16-time Funny Car world champion John Force. The epic festivities will open at Force’s home track in Southern California, while also returning to the traditional date and starting spot for the NHRA Mission Series Drag Racing Series.

“There is something special about beginning an NHRA season in Pomona,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “It’s one of the most iconic venues in our sport and a place where so much history has been made. Returning to this traditional schedule allows us to honor our roots as we begin to celebrate one of the most remarkable figures in motorsports at John’s home track in Pomona. We’re very excited about these first four races of 2027, which will be another special year in NHRA history.”

The full schedule for the 2027 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, as well as details for the “50 Years of Force” celebrations, will be released in the coming weeks.

Following Pomona, teams will head to fan-favorite Firebird Motorsports Park the following weekend, with the 42nd annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs set to take place Feb. 26-28.

That also marks a return to an earlier date for the annual race in Phoenix, giving the strong area fanbase an early opportunity to take in the “Duel in the Desert.”

After the back-to-back race weekends to open 2027, race teams will have an off week before one of the biggest annual events of the year, the 58th annual NHRA Gatornationals. The traditional East Coast opener is set for March 11-14, also serving as the opening race of the season in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

The sport’s biggest spectacle will see an earlier date in 2027 as well, as the popular 17th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals – and the nearly 50,000-horsepower that accompanies NHRA’s most unique thrill ride – will roar to life on April 2-4 at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. That bumps the schedule for the annual stop at the “Bellagio of Dragstrips” up three weeks, giving fans the chance to get their four-wide fix in early April and as the next event after a massive weekend in Gainesville.

Celebrating 50 Years of John Force

The 2027 season will feature a special yearlong tribute recognizing Force’s remarkable 50-year journey in NHRA competition. After his debut in the 1970s, Force went on to become one of the most successful and recognizable figures in motorsports history, earning 157 national event victories, 16 Funny Car world championships and countless milestones that helped shape NHRA Drag Racing.

The celebration will officially begin at the Winternationals in Pomona, Force’s home track and where he won 17 times, and continue at every race next year.

“John Force’s impact on NHRA extends far beyond his championships and race wins,” Cromwell said. “For 50 years, he has been one of the sport’s greatest ambassadors, helping introduce generations of fans to NHRA Drag Racing. It will be a huge thrill to start the season at his home track to kick off 2027 in a big way.”

For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

FIRST FOUR: 2027 NHRA Mission Foods Racing Series Season

“50 Years of Force”

Feb. 18-21: 67th annual NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

Feb. 26-28: 42nd annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

March 11-14: 58th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fl.

April 2-4: 17th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

To purchase or renew tickets, please visit www.nhra.com/tickets

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.