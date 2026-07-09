DEECELL AFTER DARK LOW QUALIFIER BONUS SET FOR CAN’T-MISS NIGHT SESSION IN SONOMA

SONOMA, Calif. (July 9, 2026) – Regarded as one of the most spectacular night sessions on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour, the can’t-miss night session on Friday, July 17 at Sonoma Raceway will have added incentive with the Deecell Power Systems “After Dark Low Qualifier” bonus.

The bonus money will go to the low qualifiers in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock as part of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, enhancing an already epic weekend.

Pro Stock opens the Deecell “After Dark Low Qualifier” festivities Friday at 6:55 p.m. PT, with the 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro categories set to put on a show under the lights at 8:10 p.m. The top qualifier of that session will earn bonus money in each class, with the low qualifier in Top Fuel and Funny Car earning $4,000 each. The Pro Stock low qualifier will get $2,500, while the best Pro Stock Motorcycle run during a final test pass in preparation for Saturday’s GETTRX All-Star Callout will get $1,500.

Combined, it creates an enticing element to what is always an ultimate throwdown session and an incredible atmosphere in Sonoma.

A year ago, Brittany Force dazzled the huge crowd with a record speed run at the time, going 3.645-seconds at 343.16 mph. With a festive scene and an electric atmosphere on hand – as well as the added bonus – there could be something special in the works for Friday in Sonoma.

“One of the best parts of last season was seeing how much excitement the After Dark Low Qualifier bonus created on Friday night in Seattle. The response from the racers and fans made bringing it to Sonoma an easy decision. Sonoma is one of the premier stops on the NHRA tour and Friday night under the lights is always one of the highlights of the weekend. It’s pretty exciting to know we play a small part in adding to the overall experience for fans and giving the racers one more thing to compete for,” said Andrew Moeck, founder of Deecell Power Systems.

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge will also feature a full weekend of action in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock – as well as the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout. Following Friday, fans get to see two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, along with the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, and eliminations on Sunday.

It is the 11th of 20 events during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, as the weekend will also feature the following highlights:

An appearance from legendary NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car world champion Gary Scelzi. Scelzi is one of only three drivers in NHRA history to claim world titles in both Top Fuel (1997, 1998, 2000) and Funny Car (2005). NHRA will honor Scelzi’s accomplishments at his home track in Sonoma.

Brittany Force appears on the special commemorative ticket for the event following her incredible 343.16-mph run from a season ago.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and more.

The 2025 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge featured wins by Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Stanfield (Pro Stock). This year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19.

Reigning Top Fuel world champion Kalitta is the winningest driver in class history at Sonoma Raceway with six wins. His teammate Shawn Langdon has dominated this season and currently leads the points. Others to watch will be four-time champ Antron Brown, Leah Pruett, Tony Stewart, Josh Hart and Norwalk winner Maddi Gordon.

Two-time reigning Funny Car champion Austin Prock won for the first time in Sonoma last season, defeating 2025 Rookie of the Year Spencer Hyde. Prock currently has one win on the season from Maryland while three-time world champ Ron Capps leads the points, with three wins so far in 2026.

Last year’s Pro Stock final was a family affair, as Greg Stanfield defeated his son, Aaron, in the final round. A. Stanfield has two wins on the year in 2026, while reigning world champion Dallas Glenn currently leads the points with his KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time world champion Greg Anderson in second.

The event also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the popular Top the Cops exhibition race.

Sonoma race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and the SealMaster Track Walk. After racing finishes on Sunday, fans are invited to congratulate and celebrate with event winners. Fans always get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet and can visit Manufacturers Midway, featuring displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:55 and 6:55 p.m. PT on Friday, July 17, and the final two rounds on Saturday, July 18 at 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 19.

The first round of the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout takes place at 11:15 a.m. PT on Saturday, with the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. and the finals at 3:40 p.m. Television coverage of the Callout begins at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1.

Television coverage of the event includes the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Elimination coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Deecell Power Systems

Deecell Power Systems was founded by NHRA drag racer Andrew Moeck after years of relying on noisy, fuel-hungry generators at the track and on the road. Drawing from firsthand racing experience, Deecell developed its Solar Power Units (SPUs) to provide reliable, continuous 120V always-on AC power while reducing generator run time, fuel consumption, noise, and emissions.

Today, Deecell systems power race haulers, sleeper cabs, fleet trucks, liftgates, and mobile operations across North America, helping customers keep critical equipment running without relying solely on engine idle or generators. Learn more at www.deecell.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.