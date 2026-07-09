North Wilkesboro Speedway Delivers One-of-a-Kind NASCAR Experience for Fans

NASCAR Cup Series drivers explain why North Wilkesboro Speedway delivers one of the most authentic NASCAR experiences for lifelong fans and first-time visitors alike

Three-day Window World 450 weekend features NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and zMAX CARS Tour action, live music, Fan Zone entertainment and camping July 17-19

Tickets, parking and camping for the Window World 450 weekend are available at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (July 9, 2026) – For generations, North Wilkesboro Speedway has represented the heart of NASCAR. This summer, as the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the inaugural Window World 450—the first points-paying Cup Series race at the legendary short track in nearly three decades—the historic venue once again becomes the place where NASCAR’s past and present come together.

While longtime fans appreciate the speedway’s rich history, today’s drivers say North Wilkesboro offers something just as valuable for newcomers: an authentic NASCAR experience unlike any other. From the Sunday-night short-track atmosphere and passionate fanbase to three days of live entertainment and camping, the Window World 450 weekend captures everything that has made NASCAR a tradition for generations.

Here’s what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say about why North Wilkesboro remains one of the sport’s most special destinations:

THE HEART OF NASCAR

Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing

“It’s that hometown feel, right? That Saturday night short track vibe around it that says there’s going to be action on track the entire time. It’s in the heart of race country for so many of our fans that are within that radius of 6 or 7 racetracks. It’s just a fantastic place. Great racing, great history. The fans around there, the atmosphere, it’s exciting. There’s a lot of buzz that’s gone into that race ever since it’s been revived. It just makes it a very unique experience up there.”

Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing

“I feel like for me, old school NASCAR, I just think of the 90s and the battles with Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon and Rusty Wallace, and North Wilkesboro fits right in with that style of racing. The track just carries so much history with how many races have been there, and to see it go through the transformation of coming back to NASCAR and as nice as it is now, it’s just a really cool mix of both.”

Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team

“You think about all the guys who really made our sport, made NASCAR. That’s literally what North Wilkesboro is. Being up in the mountains there and in North Carolina, that’s where our sport was born. So, I think there’s so much history there that really just speaks to where we came from.”

A SATURDAY NIGHT SHORT TRACK ATMOSPHERE

Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports

“I think Wilkesboro and just the vibe is there for the old school side of things. Our sport has changed so much from what I would consider old school NASCAR that the on-track stuff is going to look different, but the vibes are definitely there at Wilkesboro.”

Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske

“I just think of old school NASCAR as who did I like growing up from decades ago. The most original tracks that we go to like that is old school to me, where just your roots and stuff like that and people you admired or tracks that you loved and things that previous generations of your family enjoyed, that is what comes to mind when I think of old school, and Wilkesboro fits into that. They’ve done a good job of updating the facility, because it needed it, but they also didn’t lose the feel of what it used to be in the 90s. So they did a good job of blending it.”

Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing

“I think it’s given back to a lot of the old school fans that have been around since day one or since the beginning. I’ve driven by North Wilkesboro all the time. I grew up in Greensboro, so I make the drive to Boone all the time and see North Wilkesboro up on the right-hand side of the 421 highway. It’s really cool just to see how unchanged it is, kind of like taking a time machine back in time to experience what NASCAR was back in the 70s, 80s. To be able to do that, I think, is really cool, and again, to not only introduce some of the newer fan base to what NASCAR used to be like, but also kind of throwing back and celebrating for the people that do remember that stuff, and kind of going back to that era.”

A WEEKEND WORTH THE TRIP

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports

“North Wilkesboro, I think the history, and not being a points race in 30 years is something that you want to attend. Since we’ve been going back to North Wilkesboro, I look at everybody there is just enjoying the history of the racetrack and all the improvements that they’ve made throughout the facilities, around the campgrounds. It’s a great place for people to camp and just enjoy the history of the sport.”

Ryan Preece, No. 66, RFK Racing

“I like to tell this story. I’m from Connecticut, wasn’t born here in North Carolina, so North Wilkesboro, when they were bringing it back, I was like, ‘oh, that’s great’, until I actually was part of the first race back and that was when I realized how much that county, that that town is behind the racetrack and how much they’ve been missing it. So for me like I’ve spoke about, a lot of race car drivers thrive off energy of the fans, and to see that entire place packed with fans that just want to see racing and love that old school vibe of racers that are going to beat and bang or really just, give it all they have, that’s important and that’s what North Wilkesboro has.”

TICKETS:

Window World 450 tickets, camping and race-day upgrades – including Pre-Race Track Passes – can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans can also purchase tickets directly at Wilkes County IGA Fairvalue Marketplace or Raymer Oil locations with no online taxes or fees.

MORE INFO:

Race fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.