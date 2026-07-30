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Daniel Sasnett Begins Next Chapter of ARCA Menards Series Journey at Madison International Speedway

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

MADISON, Wis. — Daniel Sasnett is ready to take another important step in his racing career next month when he returns to the ARCA Menards Series at Madison (Wisc.) International Speedway, driving the No. 06 Ford for Wayne Peterson Motorsports.

While the August 28 event marks another opportunity to compete in one of stock car racing’s premier developmental series, it also represents the beginning of a renewed focus on Sasnett’s long-term ARCA Menards Series plans.

The Madison event serves as the first step in rebooting Sasnett’s ARCA career as he looks toward an expanded schedule in 2027, beginning with the season-opening event at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway next February.

“Every opportunity to race is special, but this one means a little more,” Sasnett said.

“I’ve never lost the passion for racing, and I’m grateful to Wayne Peterson Motorsports for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to get back behind the wheel.”

After making his ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2018, Sasnett has remained determined to continue building his racing resume despite the challenges many drivers face in securing opportunities.

Now, with Madison providing the chance to return to competition, the Florida native hopes to use the event as a building block toward a larger ARCA campaign next season.

“Our goal is to continue putting the pieces together for 2027,” Sasnett added.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to create more opportunities, and every lap we complete helps us prepare for what’s ahead.

“Daytona has always been a special place for me, and getting back there next February is something I’m incredibly motivated to accomplish.”

Wayne Peterson Motorsports has long been recognized for providing opportunities to both veteran competitors and up-and-coming drivers throughout the ARCA Menards Series, making the partnership a natural fit as Sasnett continues working toward the next phase of his career.

Madison International Speedway’s challenging half-mile layout has produced memorable ARCA Menards Series races over the years, and Sasnett is eager to maximize every lap throughout the weekend while continuing to build momentum.

While Sasnett is optimistic about the opportunity, he isn’t placing unnecessary expectations on the weekend.

Instead, his focus is on getting reacquainted with the ARCA Menards Series, making smart decisions throughout the race and bringing the No. 06 Wayne Peterson Motorsports Chevrolet home with the best finish possible.

“I’m just excited to be back behind the wheel of an ARCA race car,” Sasnett said. “It’s been a while, so the biggest goal is to get comfortable, race smart and be there at the finish.

“If we can maximize our day, stay out of trouble and come home with a solid finish, I’ll consider it a successful weekend. Every lap is another opportunity to prepare for what’s ahead.”

For Sasnett, Madison isn’t simply another race on the schedule. It’s an opportunity to rebuild momentum, continue strengthening relationships within the ARCA Menards Series garage and lay the groundwork for a larger schedule in 2027.

With Daytona International Speedway serving as the ultimate goal, every lap at Madison represents another step toward turning that vision into reality.

“I know nothing is guaranteed in this sport,” Sasnett added. “You have to earn every opportunity, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Madison is another important step toward our future. We’re building momentum one race at a time, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes us.”

A limited number of affordable marketing partnership opportunities are still available for the ARCA 200 at Madison International Speedway on August 28, 2026.

Companies interested in joining Daniel Sasnett Racing as the team begins its journey toward an expanded 2027 ARCA Menards Series campaign are encouraged to contact Daniel Sasnett at daniel@danielsasnettracing.com for additional information and package availability.

Follow Daniel Sasnett Racing on Facebook (Daniel Sasnett Racing) to stay up to date on his journey back to the ARCA Menards Series, including race updates, photos, behind-the-scenes content and partnership announcements.

The Madison ARCA 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the 16th of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Friday, August 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., while Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying is slated to begin thereafter at 5:15 p.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 p.m. ET). The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (CT).

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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