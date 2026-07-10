Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Descends Upon Eldora

Sprint Car Racing’s Elite Ready to Tackle ‘World’s Greatest Dirt Track’

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 10, 2026) – It’s where drivers balance commitment with aggression, and precision with adaptability. It is Eldora Speedway, the ultra-fast half-mile clay oval in Rossburg, Ohio, known as the “World’s Greatest Dirt Track.”

From July 15-18, sprint car racing’s elite descend upon the renowned oval for the 43rd Kings Royal Week, with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing kicking off the action with Wednesday night’s Double Down Duels and Thursday night’s Joker’s Jackpot.

These races feature a who’s who of 410 winged sprint car talent, including those who remain true to their dirt-track roots even as they flourish in NASCAR. Two-time and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s Joker’s Jackpot, while two-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race winner Corey Day was a winner in last year’s Double Down Duels.

“Eldora’s events are so competitive and super difficult to win,” said Brad Sweet, who co-founded Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing with Larson. “To win a race there, you have to be willing to run within inches of the wall. It takes lots of bravery and commitment to rise above the competition and go to that next level.”

Next level is what Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is all about, and it’s why the leading replacement battery brand in the United States is the title partner.

“You look up and down the roster and it’s packed with race winners and championship-caliber teams, and that’s exactly what we hoped this series would become,” Larson said. “We had 18 different winners last year. That shows you how competitive Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is.”

There have been eight different winners so far this season, with the series’ top-two points protagonists – Rico Abreu and Aaron Reutzel – accounting for 11 wins through the first four months of the season. Abreu currently leads the championship standings with four wins and front-running consistency. Reutzel has a series-high seven wins and has traded the point lead with Abreu multiple times.

“Eldora is not one of those places where you just roll in with a good car and win,” said Reutzel, who won his Double Down Duel during last year’s Kings Royal Week. “Now, you still need to have a good car, but the driver has to be on his A-game. When the line gets up there on the fence and it’s treacherous, you have to really drive the car. You’re on the verge of crashing and you still have to put 30 perfect laps together. Eldora is like that. That’s why it’s so hard to win there. You’ve got to be perfect.”

Reutzel ultimately crashed out of last year’s Kings Royal Week in Friday night’s rough-and-tumble The Knight Before the Kings Royal.

“Leaving in an ambulance is what I most remember,” said Reutzel, who sustained a fractured right foot that sidelined him for seven weeks. “But I also remember that the racing was great.

“My crash was just a freak deal. I think I had a tire going low. When I left turn four, it kind of rolled up on the right rear. I told myself to move down, but I said, ‘No, I’m in second.’ It wasn’t really anything track-related. I’m super excited to get back and redeem ourselves because last year we were really fast.”

Abreu was quick too, finishing third in his Double Down Duel and third in the Joker’s Jackpot.

“I remember the intensity was quite higher than I expected and, knowing that, I felt like I put a lot of pressure on myself to win there,” said Abreu about last year’s event. “It was just a matter of allowing the race to evolve for me.

“That’s the same mindset I’m bringing this year. If I continue to put myself in position every year, I feel that we’re bound to conquer the big races at Eldora. Those are my focuses – just getting my team on the right page, not overthinking things, and just really being myself.”

It’s a philosophy that worked to perfection when Abreu returned to Eldora in September and won the 4-Crown Nationals finale.

“The biggest thing for me is understanding how the track raced and respecting it,” Abreu said. “The high line on the wall is very treacherous, so you need to be flexible to maneuver the racecar and find different lines. I studied a lot of drivers over the years who’ve had a lot of success at Eldora, and that’s really allowed me to develop that same success for myself.”

The enormity of the event extends beyond the grandstands. It is trending toward a record crowd, and for those unable to attend in person, Wednesday night’s Double Down Duels and Thursday night’s Joker’s Jackpot are widely available on television. Wednesday’s action goes live at 6:15 p.m. EDT and can be seen on FloRacing and the FloRacing FAST Channel, available on Prime Video, The Roku Channel and Fubo. Thursday’s lineup also begins at 6:15 p.m. EDT on FloRacing before FS1 begins its broadcast at 7:30 p.m.

To watch FloRacing and gain access to all Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing events and more than 2,000 races annually, subscribe by visiting FloRacing.com.

To learn more about Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing, get to know the series’ drivers, nicknamed “High Rollers,” and purchase tickets to any of its races, visit www.HighLimitRacing.com. Follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date race day information and behind-the-scenes content.

About Interstate Batteries:

For more than 70 years, Interstate Batteries® has powered people down roads, trails and waterways and businesses to succeed. Best known for its starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) batteries, this product has been under car hoods since 1952, each one backed by the company’s service, quality and value. Interstate All Battery Center® provides portable power in both retail and commercial markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Interstate Batteries is an industry leader in recycling efforts, as well as a global leader in safe lead handling practices. Guided by a set of common values, the company’s purpose is to glorify God and enrich lives while delivering the most trustworthy source of power to the world. For more information, visit www.InterstateBatteries.com.

About High Limit Racing:

Founded by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and six-time national sprint car series champion Brad Sweet, High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams and tracks, all while providing highly entertaining, time-efficient events. High Limit Racing events are streamed live on FloRacing. For more information, visit www.HighLimitRacing.com.

About FloSports:

FloSports is a global sports media company committed to spotlighting the sports and athletes traditional media leaves behind. Founded in 2006, the company has become the digital home for die-hard communities in sports – delivering live and on-demand coverage, award-winning original programming, and advanced data solutions to passionate fans worldwide. Flo’s portfolio spans more than 25 sports and includes the leading destinations for devoted audiences, including motorsports, hockey, wrestling, cycling, Jiu-Jitsu, track & field, cheer, a range of NCAA sports, and more. Through strategic partnerships with NASCAR, USA Wrestling, Varsity Spirit, High Limit Racing, the American Hockey League (AHL), Tour de France, Wanda Diamond League and 18 NCAA conferences, FloSports streams over 50,000 events annually to a global subscriber base. For more information, please visit flosports.tv.