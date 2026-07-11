Front row lock out for Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA at São Paulo

July 11th, 2026 – Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA has locked out the front row of the grid for the Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo at the latest round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Will Stevens secured pole postion for the No.12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R with a lap time of 1:23:041. Just 0.048 seconds off pole position was the sister car driven by Jack Aitken.

“Locking out the front row at São Paulo with the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R on pole and the #38 alongside in second is an incredible achievement for the entire Cadillac Racing programme,” said Cadillac Racing Manager, Keely Bosn.

“Congratulations to Will Stevens on an outstanding lap to earn pole position and to Jack Aitken for putting the #38 on the front row as well. Seeing both Cadillacs separated by such a tiny margin is a testament to the preparation and execution from both crews, especially in a qualifying session where the top ten was incredibly competitive and every hundredth of a second mattered.”

“This is the third consecutive front row start in 2026, which reflects the consistency we’ve continued to build throughout the season. To have both Cadillacs leading the field at a track where we celebrated a one-two finish last year makes today even more special. Now our focus turns to converting this qualifying performance into a strong race result tomorrow.”

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R. Will Stevens: “To come away with back-to-back poles here in Sao Paulo is an amazing moment. For me personally it’s my first pole position with Cadillac which is very special, and a lot of my family are here to experience it with me. A big thanks to the whole Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA team for giving us the package to put both cars on the front row of the grid. Now we focus on the race tomorrow. Hopefully we can get back to back wins after back to back poles.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R. Jack Aitken: “It was a really strong set of free practice sessions for us. We have been working through practice to fine tune the balance and try and get the car into the best possible window. The field is very, very tight here. The tiny margin of difference in qualifying between the top five cars shows that every little counts. It was a great effort by everybody to get this front row lockout.”

The No.12 car will be driven by Will Stevens and Norman Nato and the No.38 car will be driven by Jack Aitken, Sebastian Bourdais and Earl Bamber. The race will take place on the 4.409 km (2.677-mile), 15-turn Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) circuit. It is scheduled for 1130am local time on Sunday July 12th.

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