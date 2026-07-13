Dollar Tree Named Entitlement Sponsor for EchoPark Speedway’s Summer 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Race

The Dollar Tree 400 will be the headline event for EchoPark Speedway’s summer NASCAR weekend beginning in 2027.

The multi-year race entitlement is the latest development in the partnership between Speedway Motorsports and Dollar Tree, the Official Value Retailer of Speedway Motorsports.

Dollar Tree is one of North America’s largest and most-loved value retailers, operating more than 9,300 stores and 19 distribution centers with more than 150,000 associates across the United States and Canada.

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 13, 2026) – Value retailer Dollar Tree has been named the new entitlement sponsor of EchoPark Speedway’s summer NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race beginning in 2027.

Under the multi-year agreement between Dollar Tree, the Official Value Retailer of Speedway Motorsports, and EchoPark Speedway, the Dollar Tree 400 will be the headline event of the summer NASCAR weekend in Atlanta.

“Partnering with Speedway Motorsports as the Official Value Retailer is an exciting milestone for Dollar Tree as we celebrate our 40th anniversary,” said Mike Creedon, Chief Executive Officer at Dollar Tree. “The Dollar Tree 400 is a fitting way to mark this milestone, bringing together two brands that connect with millions of passionate fans across the country. Through this partnership, we’ll introduce even more shoppers to the value, convenience, and sense of discovery that make every Dollar Tree visit unique. We look forward to engaging racing fans in new and meaningful ways while continuing to deliver incredible value to the communities we serve.”

Through its partnership with EchoPark Speedway, Dollar Tree will activate through several speedway assets, including VIP hospitality on race weekends, venue signage and branding, and race dignitaries, selected in collaboration with the speedway.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dollar Tree for our summer NASCAR event beginning next year,” said EchoPark Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “EchoPark Speedway is renowned for the quality of its racing product, and we’ve prided ourselves on complementing that with an inviting race day atmosphere fueled by great fan entertainment delivered at a value price for our fans. Dollar Tree has already helped us deliver more affordable and convenient options for race day attendees. We’re looking forward to furthering those efforts under this new partnership to create an exceptional race day experience for our fans at the Dollar Tree 400.”

The multi-year sponsorship of EchoPark Speedway’s summer NCS race is the latest development in a blossoming partnership between Dollar Tree and Speedway Motorsports. Earlier this year the retailer branded the “More Fun. More Value” pages across all Speedway Motorsports track websites and became the presenting partner for ticket offers that include a $10 Dollar Tree gift card with purchase of at least two tickets. Dollar Tree has also activated in the Fan Zones of Speedway Motorsports venues, most recently at EchoPark Speedway this past weekend. The value retailer is also the entitlement partner for the upcoming Dollar Tree 301 NCS event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The 2027 Dollar Tree 400 will be the second of two NCS events held on EchoPark Speedway’s 1.54-mile oval next year. The schedule for these events will be announced at a later date.

Tickets and camping accommodations for both 2027 NASCAR weekends at EchoPark Speedway are available for purchase at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 770-946-4211.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., is one of North America’s largest and most-loved value retailers, known for delivering great value, convenience and a “thrill of the hunt” discovery shopping experience. With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,300 stores and 19 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and seven Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is committed to being a responsible steward of its business – supporting its people, serving its communities and creating lasting value. Additional information about Dollar Tree can be found at www.DollarTree.com.