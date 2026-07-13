Window World 450 Commemorative Souvenir Programs Available

OFFICIAL COMMEMORATIVE SOUVENIR PROGRAM CELEBRATING “OUTLAW ROOTS. RACING SOUL.”

AVAILABLE IN PRINT AND DIGITAL FORMATS

Limited number of printed copies available at the track for free on race weekend while supplies last

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (July 13, 2026) – To help race fans enjoy next weekend’s Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series race at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, track officials are making the 50-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.

The souvenir program will be available in the reformatted Broadway Play “Playbill” style size that is more convenient for fans to carry the program with them while they are at the track. A limited number of printed programs will be available to guests to pick up at a variety of locations on property during the event, including at NWS gate entry locations, ticket booths and guest services locations, while supplies last.

The program features a special cover tribute design celebrating “Outlaw Roots. Racing Soul.” The cover is a tribute to the rich history of North Wilkesboro Speedway, which opened in 1947 and ran its first NASCAR race in 1949. The cover showcases several drivers who had great success at NWS over the years including Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace. Last year’s NASCAR All-Star Race winner Christopher Bell is also featured in the cover mix. A tall moonshine jar looms in the background on the cover, paying tribute to the early day ties between moonshining and the sport of NASCAR.

The program offers a feature on the weekend’s legends honoree Rusty Wallace and also includes the weekend schedule, a section with track news and information, driver rosters and hero pages for the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series teams, a story previewing each race of the weekend, track history, track stats and a track map.

To access the free digital version, please visit the North Wilkesboro Speedway website starting on Monday, July 13, or be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the NWS social media channels. To access the digital version of the Window World 450 souvenir program, please click here.

The 2026 commemorative Window World 450 souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.

You’ll want to get your copy of the Window World 450 Playbill as a keepsake to remember all the thrills from your visit to the action-packed weekend of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway that features:

a zMAX CARS Tour doubleheader (Late Model Stock Skyline National Bank 100 and Pro Late Model Spears Manufacturing 75) on Friday, July 17

the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ FaithFest 250 presented by Mercer Transportation; a 250-lap duel under the sun on Saturday, July 18

a rocking Pre-Race Concert presented by Raymer Oil, featuring multi-platinum country music hit-makers Sawyer Brown, prior to the NASCAR Cup Series’ Window World 450 under the lights on Sunday, July 19

North Wilkesboro’s showpiece race weekend builds on the excitement of a remarkable reopening in 2022 that preceded three NASCAR All-Star Races – won by Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell – from 2023-’25.

Prior to the July 17 Window World 450, the most recent points-paying Cup Series race at NWS took place in September of 1996.

Window World 450 tickets, camping and race-day upgrades – including Pre-Race Track Passes – can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans can also purchase tickets directly at Wilkes County IGA Fairvalue Marketplace or Raymer Oil locations with no online taxes or fees.

Race fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.