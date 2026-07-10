Historic North Wilkesboro Speedway Delivers The Ultimate First NASCAR Experience

NASCAR Cup Series drivers reveal why the inaugural Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway is the perfect place for fans to experience NASCAR for the first time

Tickets, parking and camping for the Window World 450 race weekend, July 17-19, can be obtained by visiting www.northwilkesborospeedway.com

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NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (July 10, 2026) – In less than a week, thousands of fans will head to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the inaugural Window World 450, marking the first points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race at the historic venue in nearly three decades. From weekend-long camping and live entertainment to short-track racing under the lights, the July 17-19 race weekend blends NASCAR tradition with modern excitement to create an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and first-time visitors.

Whether discovering NASCAR for the first time or continuing a family tradition, fans will experience the hometown atmosphere, rich history and passionate racing culture that make North Wilkesboro Speedway one of the sport’s most iconic venues.

Here’s what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say about what makes North Wilkesboro Speedway an unforgettable first NASCAR experience:

Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing

“North Wilkesboro has a ton of history behind it, and you feel the nostalgia when you walk into it. It’s really cool how tight the racing is. The track is probably one of the best repaves that I’ve ever been a part of. We’ve already moved up to the top of both ends and then you’re also going to see guys digging around the bottom, so I think you’re going to see two, three-wide racing there. In the long run, we don’t know what to expect when we really get into a long tire run. It’s going to be an impactful race.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing

“North Wilkesboro is one of the original tracks in NASCAR history. I think going there really gives you an appreciation for where it all started. It’s got the small-town feel up in the mountains of North Carolina, and it’s going to be a great race. The action is going to be incredible. We’ve seen how the All-Star Race and the open races there leads us to having probably one of the best fan experiences that you can get.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing

“I think it’s the way the track now has widened out. You can kind of run all over the place, and it’s just, I know it’s newly opened again, and we’ve been there for a couple years, but I don’t know, you just kind of drive into it. There’s no bridges or gates into the racetrack. You’re locked in the racetrack once you get in it, and it still just feels like old school NASCAR when you drive into that place, and I think that’s what makes a place special, for sure.”

Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing

“I think it just has a really cool, nostalgic, old school feel to it – a lot of history there. As for the track, I think it puts on some really good racing, multi-grooves. They’ve done a lot of work making the place super nice to come watch the race. It’s one of the nicest short tracks we go to, and I think it’s just one you want to check off the list.”

Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske

“In North Wilkesboro, you’re going to get the classic raw old school NASCAR, that’s what you’re going to get, short track racing, but it also kept the feel of classic rustic look; it’s not all new, but it looks like that throwback feel. It’s really cool.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports

“It’s just got that hometown short track, very authentic feel to it. Even for me, when I came into the sport, we were racing at all big super speedways and even the short tracks were super nice, like Richmond. You just go down the list, and so, North Wilkesboro is a place that, even though I’ve been doing this a long time, I didn’t race on the old track and going back there a couple of years ago, it just felt so different. It just had that small-town, grassroots feel, whether it’s the grandstands, the place is just really unique.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports

“I mean, you kind of step back in time. It’s kind of our Iowa, baseball field, land of dreams. It’s kind of our NASCAR style. You still got the old paint on some buildings and everything. It’s kind of just stepping back in time there, especially when there’s 450 laps around that place.

TICKETS:

Window World 450 tickets, camping and race-day upgrades – including Pre-Race Track Passes – can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans can also purchase tickets directly at Wilkes County IGA Fairvalue Marketplace or Raymer Oil locations with no online taxes or fees.

MORE INFO:

Race fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.