Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

North Wilkesboro Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Track Size / Surface: 0.625 mile / Asphalt

Track Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Race Date: July 19th, 2026

Race Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Race Information: 450 Laps (Stages – 80 / 265 / 450) – 281.25 Miles

Television: TNT

Radio: SiriusXM / PRN

Event Notes:

21st points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 23rd on-track event overall this season for the series.

First and only NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this season.

Fourth round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge, with four drivers remaining.

Six races remaining until The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: A&W Restaurants

Standings: 30th (-205 Points to 16th Place)

Recent Season Results:

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 27th

Chicagoland Speedway (July 5th) – 27th

Sonoma Raceway (June 28th) – 32nd

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 3 (All-Star Race)

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 2

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 15.7

Driver and Team Event Notes

Noah Gragson is set to make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

A&W Restaurants Event Notes

This will be A&W Restaurants first primary sponsorship race of the 2026 season on the No. 4 car.

A&W Restaurants will use the event to promote their annual National Root Beer Float Day program.

National Root Beer Float Day is to occur on August 6th.

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Visitors at participating A&W Restaurants on National Root Beer Float Day will be rewarded with a free, small root beer float from 2-8 p.m.

Visitors can also receive a collector’s mug in exchange for a $10 donation to DAV (Disabled American Veterans). 100% of mug proceeds will be donated to DAV, to support its mission of assisting over one million veterans and their families each year through no-cost services.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Ruedebusch Development & Construction

Standings: 24th (-93 Points to 16th Place)

Recent Season Results:

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 19th

Chicagoland Speedway (July 5th) – 16th

Sonoma Raceway (June 28th) – 29th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 3 (All-Star Open Only)

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: N/A

Driver and Team Event Notes

Todd Gilliland is set to make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, with the two previous starts occurring in the NASCAR All-Star Open event (did not advance to All-Star Race).

Following a 19th place finish, and ahead of Alex Bowman, at the EchoPark Speedway last Sunday, Gilliland and the No. 34 will face off against Chase Elliot and the No. 9 team in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge semi-finals.

If Gilliland advances this week in the In-Season Challenge, he will compete for the $1 million prize in the final round of the bracket, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Event Notes

This will be Ruedebusch Development & Construction’s third primary sponsorship race of the 2026 season.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: Long John Silver’s

Standings: 23rd (-90 Points to 16th Place)

Recent Season Results:

EchoPark Speedway (July 12th) – 30th

Chicagoland Speedway (July 5th) – 28th

Sonoma Raceway (June 28th) – 18th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 2 (All-Star Open Only)

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: N/A

Driver and Team Event Notes

Zane Smith is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, with the two previous starts occurring in the NASCAR All-Star Open event (did not advance to All-Star Race).

Smith has one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, in 2023, where he had an early exit from the event after being involved in a wreck on lap 204 and finished 32nd competing for Front Row Motorsports.

Long John Silver’s Event Notes

This will be Long John Silver’s fourth primary sponsorship race of the 2026 season on the No. 38, including primary sponsorship at Bowman-Gray Stadium, in February.

Long John Silver’s will feature its iconic “Fish Yeah” scheme on Smith’s No. 38.

Fans traveling to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the race can visit the Long John Silver’s location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to grab some of their summer seafood specials for tailgating.

Not attending the race? Visit LJSilvers.com to place an order for your race-viewing party!

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.