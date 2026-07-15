NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace Headlines Race Weekend Dignitary Lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway

- NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace to serve as Grand Marshal alongside Window World CEO Tammy Whitworth for Sunday’s Window World 450
- SEAC David Isom named honorary starter for first points Cup race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996
- Fans can purchase weekend race tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in for FREE
CONCORD, N.C. (July 15, 2026) – North Wilkesboro Speedway will welcome a distinguished lineup of NASCAR legends, national military leadership and special guests to help celebrate a weekend of NASCAR points racing through ceremonial roles during the FaithFest 250 and Window World 450. NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time North Wilkesboro Speedway winner Rusty Wallace headlines the lineup, serving as co-Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Window World 450 and delivering the most famous words in motorsports.
Dignitaries for Sunday’s Window World 450:
Grand Marshals
- Rusty Wallace, NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time North Wilkesboro Speedway winner
- Tammy Whitworth, Chairman & CEO of Window World
- Honorary Starter: SEAC David Isom, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Invocation: Craig Church, Founder & CEO, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries
- National Anthem: Savannah Grace Walsh, Christian singer-songwriter and Nashville recording artist
- Presentation of Colors: North Carolina State Highway Patrol
Dignitaries for Saturday’s FaithFest 250:
- Grand Marshals: Andrew Wagoner, Zac Baker and Jameson Wooten, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries
- Honorary Starter: Leah Church, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries
- Invocation: Brent Wooten, Mercer Transportation
- National Anthem: Jason Crabb, two-time GRAMMY Award winner
- Presentation of Colors: North Carolina State Highway Patrol
TICKETS:
Window World 450 tickets, camping and race-day upgrades – including Pre-Race Track Passes – can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans can also purchase tickets directly at Wilkes County IGA Fairvalue Marketplace or Raymer Oil locations with no online taxes or fees.
MORE INFO:
Race fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.