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NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace Headlines Race Weekend Dignitary Lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read
  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace to serve as Grand Marshal alongside Window World CEO Tammy Whitworth for Sunday’s Window World 450
  • SEAC David Isom named honorary starter for first points Cup race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996
  • Fans can purchase weekend race tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in for FREE

CONCORD, N.C. (July 15, 2026) – North Wilkesboro Speedway will welcome a distinguished lineup of NASCAR legends, national military leadership and special guests to help celebrate a weekend of NASCAR points racing through ceremonial roles during the FaithFest 250 and Window World 450. NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time North Wilkesboro Speedway winner Rusty Wallace headlines the lineup, serving as co-Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Window World 450 and delivering the most famous words in motorsports.

Dignitaries for Sunday’s Window World 450:

Grand Marshals

  • Rusty Wallace, NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time North Wilkesboro Speedway winner
  • Tammy Whitworth, Chairman & CEO of Window World
  • Honorary Starter: SEAC David Isom, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Invocation: Craig Church, Founder & CEO, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries
  • National Anthem: Savannah Grace Walsh, Christian singer-songwriter and Nashville recording artist
  • Presentation of Colors: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Dignitaries for Saturday’s FaithFest 250:

  • Grand Marshals: Andrew Wagoner, Zac Baker and Jameson Wooten, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries
  • Honorary Starter: Leah Church, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries
  • Invocation: Brent Wooten, Mercer Transportation
  • National Anthem: Jason Crabb, two-time GRAMMY Award winner
  • Presentation of Colors: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

TICKETS:
Window World 450 tickets, camping and race-day upgrades – including Pre-Race Track Passes – can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans can also purchase tickets directly at Wilkes County IGA Fairvalue Marketplace or Raymer Oil locations with no online taxes or fees.

MORE INFO:

Race fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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