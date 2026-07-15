NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace Headlines Race Weekend Dignitary Lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace to serve as Grand Marshal alongside Window World CEO Tammy Whitworth for Sunday’s Window World 450

SEAC David Isom named honorary starter for first points Cup race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996

Fans can purchase weekend race tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in for FREE

CONCORD, N.C. (July 15, 2026) – North Wilkesboro Speedway will welcome a distinguished lineup of NASCAR legends, national military leadership and special guests to help celebrate a weekend of NASCAR points racing through ceremonial roles during the FaithFest 250 and Window World 450. NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time North Wilkesboro Speedway winner Rusty Wallace headlines the lineup, serving as co-Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Window World 450 and delivering the most famous words in motorsports.

Dignitaries for Sunday’s Window World 450:

Grand Marshals

Rusty Wallace, NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time North Wilkesboro Speedway winner

Tammy Whitworth, Chairman & CEO of Window World

Honorary Starter: SEAC David Isom, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Invocation: Craig Church, Founder & CEO, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries

National Anthem: Savannah Grace Walsh, Christian singer-songwriter and Nashville recording artist

Presentation of Colors: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Dignitaries for Saturday’s FaithFest 250:

Grand Marshals: Andrew Wagoner, Zac Baker and Jameson Wooten, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries

Honorary Starter: Leah Church, FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries

Invocation: Brent Wooten, Mercer Transportation

National Anthem: Jason Crabb, two-time GRAMMY Award winner

Presentation of Colors: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

TICKETS:

Window World 450 tickets, camping and race-day upgrades – including Pre-Race Track Passes – can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans can also purchase tickets directly at Wilkes County IGA Fairvalue Marketplace or Raymer Oil locations with no online taxes or fees.

MORE INFO:

Race fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.