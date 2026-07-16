Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Event: Window World 450

Date/Time: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 7 p.m. ET

Location: North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Layout: 0.625-Mile Short Track

TV/Radio: TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team head to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the historic short track for its first points-paying event there since 1996.

The 0.625-mile oval has deep roots in NASCAR history, and the Wood Brothers enjoyed success there before the series’ original departure from the schedule. In 46 Cup Series starts at North Wilkesboro, Wood Brothers Racing recorded two pole positions — both by team founder Glenn Wood in 1958 and 1959 — and two victories with Marvin Panch in 1963 and 1964. The team also compiled 14 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes at the track located less than 80 miles from the organization’s longtime home in Stuart, Virginia.

Berry, who was just a child when the Cup Series last contested a points race at North Wilkesboro, welcomed the return of the historic short track to the points schedule.

“It’s exciting that North Wilkesboro is hosting a points race,” Berry said. “It’s a place with so much history in our sport, and the team there has done a great job bringing it back. We learned some things during the test earlier this year, but I expect it’ll race differently with more cars and a longer event.

“It’ll be important to stay on top of the balance throughout the night and make sure we’re in a good position at the end.”

Practice for the Window World 450 is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 6:10 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV.

Sunday’s 450-lap, 281.25-mile race is set to take the green flag at 7 p.m. ET. Stage breaks are scheduled for Laps 80 and 265, with TNT providing live television coverage.

Sunday, July 19

Berry (2:30 p.m. ET) and Eddie Wood and Len Wood (3:00 p.m. ET) will make appearances at the Ford Display in the fan zone at North Wilkesboro Speedway for Q&A sessions.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.