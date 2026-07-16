LEGACY MOTOR CLUB AND FANATEC ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP FOR 2026 AND 2027 NASCAR CUP SERIES SEASONS

Global sim racing hardware leader joins LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, bringing competitive integration, fan activations, and a shared commitment to the future of motorsports

STATESVILLE, N.C. (July 16, 2026) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today an official partnership with Fanatec, a brand of CORSAIR® and a global leader in sim racing hardware. The partnership connects LEGACY with one of sim racing’s longest-standing brands, drawing on nearly 30 years of innovation, creating a platform that bridges real-world competition and the rapidly growing world of virtual racing.

Fanatec will serve as an official partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB throughout the 2026 and 2027 seasons and will appear on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek at five select NASCAR Cup Series events. The partnership extends beyond the track, encompassing fan activations, digital content, driver integrations, and a permanent sim racing presence at the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB facility in Statesville, North Carolina, giving the organization year-round access to the cutting-edge technology.

Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, will also play a central role in the partnership across both seasons.

“Sim racing has changed how people connect with motorsports, and Fanatec has been at the center of that shift,” said Jimmie Johnson. “This partnership is about bringing the experience of what we do at the highest level of NASCAR closer to the fans and enthusiasts who love this sport, whether they are watching from the stands or racing from their living rooms. Fanatec is the right partner to help us do that.”

John Hunter Nemechek will serve as a key ambassador for the partnership. His experience behind the wheel of the No. 42 Toyota, combined with a genuine connection to the sim racing community, makes him a natural fit to bring the Fanatec partnership to life both on and off the track.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on the simulator throughout my career, and having the right equipment makes a real difference, said Nemechek, driver of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE. “Fanatec has earned a great reputation in sim racing, and it’s exciting to partner with a brand that is so committed to performance. I’m looking forward to working with them and giving our fans more opportunities to connect with our team both at the track and through sim racing.”

“This partnership is a natural fit because both organizations are focused on innovation and bringing fans closer to the sport,” said Tobias Stelzer, VP and General Manager at Fanatec. “We’re excited to work alongside LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to create memorable experiences at the track and to demonstrate how sim racing continues to connect more people with motorsports.”

Fanatec will activate at five select race weekends within LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s premium hospitality experience. These activations will give guests the opportunity to test drive Fanatec’s sim racing hardware firsthand, putting them behind the wheel of a virtual replica of the very car they are watching compete on track.

Additional details on Fanatec activations, driver appearances, and collaborative content with Johnson and Nemechek will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Fanatec: Fanatec is a global leader in sim racing hardware, shaped by over 25 years of innovation and collaboration with automotive and motorsport brands. Fanatec develops high-performance sim racing products for PC and consoles, including steering wheels, direct drive bases, pedals, and cockpits. Fanatec products are designed in Germany, trusted by sim racing enthusiasts and motorsport professionals worldwide. As of 2024, Fanatec is part of the CORSAIR family of brands.

About CORSAIR: CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

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LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.