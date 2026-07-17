ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards East Title Battles Heat Up at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (July 17, 2026) The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards East both take to one of the premier short tracks in the country on Friday, July 24 in the LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Door, a combination race that pays full points for both series. And just as Mother Nature has turned up the heat across the Midwest, the battles for both series’ championships has gone from simmer to a full boil as the run to their respective finales hits the mid-summer stretch run.

Nitro Motorsports teammates Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) and Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota) head into the LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Door separated by just eight points with eight races remaining in the ARCA Menards Series season. Bollman, a former ARCA Menards Series West winner, is looking for his first career ARCA Menards Series victory despite collecting a season-high eight top-five and eleven top-ten finishes in the season’s first 12 races. Meanwhile, Annunziata is coming off his first win of the season at Lime Rock Park and has nibbled away at Bollman’s points lead, cutting it from 27 points after the race at Pocono Raceway to just eight headed into Indianapolis.

A pair of talented 16-year-olds are locked in battle for the ARCA Menards East crown, with three-time winner Tristan McKee (No. 77 Freeway Chevrolet) coming to Indianapolis with a 20-point lead over Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota), the only other driver to win in the East Series in 2026. McKee, who scored a victory in his ARCA Menards Series debut at Watkins Glen International in 2025 to become the series’ second-youngest winner ever, has scored East wins this season at Hickory Motor Speedway, Rockingham Speedway, and the last combination race at Toledo Speedway. Reaves notched a dominant win at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, leading all 150 laps to win for the second straight year at the nation’s oldest continually-operating weekly race track.

Kaden Honeycutt (No. 17 Mohawk Northeast / MMI Services Toyota) will look for his second win of the season as he prepares for double duty at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; he will also race in the night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the 0.686-mile oval.

Three female drivers are entered with series regular Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) joined by the series’ first-ever Black female driver Dystany Spurlock (No. 66 Foxxtecca Toyota) and 17-year-old ARCA Menards East full-timer Quinn Davis (No. 85 Orlando Health Ford). Robusto comes in third in the ARCA Menards Series standings as she looks to match, or even better, the record for best points finish by a female driver in series history, third, set by Hailie Deegan in 2020. Spurlock is looking for her second career top-ten finish; she finished tenth in her ARCA Menards Series debut at Kansas Speedway in May. Davis had her best race of the season in her last East start at Toledo when she finished 12th.

Two Indianapoils-area drivers are also on the preliminary entry list: Speedway’s Zachary Tinkle (No. 53 Racing for Rescues / Zachary Tinkle Foundation Toyota) and Greenwood’s Brayton Laster (No. 89 peerlesspump.com Chevrolet).

Practice for the LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Door is set to roll off at 1 pm ET, with Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying to follow at 2 pm ET. The LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Door will go green shortly after 5:30 pm ET, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race to follow. Both races will be shown live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on Sirius Satellite Radio and MRN.com.

Advance discount tickets for the ARCA Menards Series/ARCA Menards East and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series doubleheader at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park are on sale for just $30 at all Indianapolis area and central Indiana Menards locations, a savings of $10 per adult raceday general admission ticket at the gate.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.