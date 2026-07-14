ARCA Menards Series Platform Mid-Season Notes

The ARCA Menards Series platform has a rare mid-season off weekend with no races scheduled for the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West. Across the platform, 21 of the 36 races scheduled for 2026 have been completed.

Jake Bollman leads the ARCA Menards Series championship standings by eight points over his Nitro Motorsports teammate Thomas Annunziata with 12 of the season’s 20 races completed. Tristan McKee has a 20-point advantage over Max Reaves in the ARCA Menards Series East standings with four of the season’s eight races in the books. Reigning series champion Trevor Huddleston leads the ARCA Menards Series West standings by 34 points over Cole Denton with seven of the season’s 13 races completed.

Joe Gibbs Racing has dominated the ARCA Menards Series win column so far in 2026 with six victories in the 12 races so far this season. Gio Ruggiero leads all drivers across the platform with four victories at Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway, while Max Reaves took home the winner’s hardware at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway. Reaves also has an ARCA Menards East win at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on the score sheet as well.

Pinnacle Racing Group has tasted success across the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards East, with now 18-year-old Carson Brown scoring the team’s first victory of the season in his first career ARCA Menards Series start in March at Phoenix Raceway. Brown, who is a Richard Childress Racing development driver, scored the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award at Phoenix and again at Lime Rock Park and has not finished outside the top three in any of his five starts this year. Tristan McKee has won three races across the platform in 2026; he won the ARCA Menards Series East opener at Hickory Speedway and again the next week at Rockingham Speedway and then took the win in the ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East combination race at Toledo Speedway in May.

The checkered flags in the ARCA Menards Series West have been distributed between High Point Racing, Jan’s Racing, Bill McAnally Racing, Nitro Motorsports, and Pinnacle Racing Group. Trevor Huddleston has scored High Point Racing’s wins at Shasta Speedway and Colorado National Speedway; Cole Denton has Jan’s Racing’s victories at Tucson Raceway Park and Tri-City Raceway; Mason Massey scored Bill McAnally Racing’s 101st career victory with his win in the season opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway; Pinnacle Racing Group earned the win in the ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West combination race at Phoenix Raceway with Carson Brown driving; and Sam Corry gave Nitro Motorsports its first win of the season at Sonoma Raceway.

Seven drivers have scored their first career ARCA Menards Series platform victory so far in 2026: Gio Ruggiero, Mason Massey, Carson Brown, Cole Denton, Andy Jankowiak, Kaden Honeycutt, and Sam Corry. Ruggiero, Brown, Jankowiak, and Honeycutt all notched their first career ARCA Menards Series wins, while Massey, Denton, and Corry scored victories in the ARCA Menards Series West. While he was a previous platform winner, Tristan McKee also scored his first ARCA Menards Series East win in 2026.

Two female drivers have scored runner-up finishes across the platform so far in 2026 and did so on back-to-back weekends: Mia Lovell scored a second-place finish in the ARCA Menards West race on June 26 at Sonoma Raceway, and Lanie Buice finished second in the ARCA Menards Series race at Chicagoland Speedway on July 3.

A total of 122 drivers have scored points in the ARCA Menards Series, 50 drivers have earned points in the ARCA Menards Series East, and 65 drivers have tallied points in the ARCA Menards Series West.

Seventy-eight owners have scored points in the ARCA Menards Series, 39 owners have earned points in the ARCA Menards Series East, and 50 owners have scored points in the ARCA Menards Series West.

Tristan McKee leads the platform in the average finish category with a 1.5 average finish in the ARCA Menards Series East with three wins and a third-place finish in the four races contested so far this season. Trevor Huddleston leads the way in the ARCA Menards Series West with a 3.29 average finish, and Jake Bollman leads the average finish category in the ARCA Menards Series with a 5.58 average.

Max Reaves has led 281 laps in ARCA Menards Series competition so far in 2026, just ahead of Tristan McKee with 200. McKee has led the most laps in a single race, 194, on his way to victory at Toledo Speedway in May.

Reaves also leads the way with 341 laps led in the ARCA Menards East, just a dozen more than McKee with 333. Both drivers led every lap en route to a victory, Reaves lead all 150 laps at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and McKee led all 125 laps at Rockingham Speedway.

Trevor Huddleston has led 349 laps so far in 2026 in the ARCA Menards Series West, 121 laps more than Cole Denton. Huddleston led 172 of the 173 laps to win at Shasta Speedway and then followed by leading 127 of 150 laps at Colorado National Speedway.

Jake Bollman has completed 1400 of a possible 1401 laps (99.93%) in the ARCA Menards Series. Tristan McKee has completed 100% of the 675 possible laps in the ARCA Menards Series East, and Trevor Huddleston has completed 100% of the 994 possible laps in the ARCA Menards Series West.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Door, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series East at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 24. The race, set to begin at 5 pm ET, will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series West is the Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 8. The race, set to begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, will be streamed live on FloRacing. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring date throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.