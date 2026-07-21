ARCA Menards Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: LiUNA! 150, Entry List, Pre-race Notes, Pre-race Stats

THE RACE: LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Garage Door

THE PLACE: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

THE DATE: Friday, July 24, 2026

THE TIME: 5:30 pm ET

TV: FS1, Live

Radio: MRN, Live

ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards East at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Garage Door Pre-Race Notes

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East will come together for the second of four 2026 combination races in Friday’s LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Garage Door at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The race will pay full points through the field for both series, and the winner will be credited with a victory in both series. The LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Garage Door will be the 13th race of 20 for the ARCA Menards Series and five of eight for the ARCA Menards Series East.

Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) leads the ARCA Menards Series standings by eight points over his Nitro Motorsports teammate Thomas Annuniziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota) headed into the LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Garage Door. Bollman leads the series with eight top-five and eleven top-ten finishes but is still in search of his first series victory; Annunziata is coming off his first victory of the season and the second of his career in the series’ most recent race at Lime Rock Park.

Three-time winner Tristan McKee (No. 77 Freeway Chevrolet) leads the ARCA Menards Series East standings by 20 points over Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) headed into Friday night. McKee scored stand-alone victories at Hickory Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway and then a win in the most recent combination race at Toledo Speedway. Reaves has an East win at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and two ARCA Menards Series wins at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway on his 2026 scorecard.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) sits third in the ARCA Menards Series standings but has fought Lady Luck throughout the first 12 races of the season. Robusto battled a balky fuel pump at Lime Rock Park that left her 25th at the finish. She looks to rebound at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park where she finished fourth in 2025. In eleven career ARCA Menards Series short track starts, Robusto has seven top-five and ten top-ten finishes; she also has finished second on a short track in both the ARCA Menards East at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the ARCA Menards West at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in 2024.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) enters the LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Garage Door fourth in the ARCA Menards Series standings, but just two points behind Robusto in third. Kitzmiller had his best career series finish on a short track in the series’ last short track race at Elko Speedway in June.

Reigning ARCA Menards East champion Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) heads to Indianapolis third in the East standings with a pair of third place finishes at Hickory and Rockingham as his season’s best to this point. The younger Kitzmiller also has a pair of top-ten finishes in ARCA Menards Series competition in 2026, a seventh at Phoenix Raceway in March and an eighth two weeks ago at Lime Rock Park.

Kaden Honeycutt (No. 17 Mohawk Northeast / MMI Toyota) will make his first ARCA Menards Series appearance since he won at Watkins Glen International in May. Honeycutt and Gavan Boschele (No. 25 ShopGavan.com Toyota) will both compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series nightcap at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; Boschele, who finished a career-best second in the ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono Raceway in June, will be making his NCTS debut in a TRICON Garage-prepared Toyota.

Carson Brown (No. 28 Grizzly Coolers Chevrolet) will make his sixth ARCA Menards Series start of the season, Brown became the 39th driver to win in his series debut since 1979 with his win at Phoenix Raceway in March; in his four starts since then he has finished second at Watkins Glen and third at Toledo Speedway, Berlin Raceway, and Lime Rock Park.

Two drivers from the Indianapolis area are entered: Speedway’s Zachary Tinkle (No. 53 Racing for Rescues / Zachary Tinkle Foundation Toyota) will make his third start of the season and second for his family-owned team; he finished eighth in his most recent start at Berlin; Greenfield’s Brayton Laster (No. 89 PeerlessPump.com Chevrolet) will make his fourth start of the season and first for RISE Racing.

Thirty-six cars are entered for 34 starting positions; it marks the third race of 2026 with more cars entered than available starting positions.

The race will be run under the Break Pit Stop format; there will be a five-minute break at or near lap 75 in which teams can change tires, add fuel, make adjustments and repairs.

Should the race be extended into overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green-white-checkered” finish. Should the caution be displayed after the white flag has been shown, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

The LiUNA! 150 Presented by Ideal Garage Door is set for 5:30 pm ET on Friday, July 24. The race will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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