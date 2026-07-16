NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway Weekend Schedule

From 2023-2025, North Wilkesboro Speedway, “The Moonshine Capital of the World”, hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race, and this season marks the first year the track has hosted a point-paying Cup Series race since 1996. North Wilkesboro Speedway’s 0.625-mile oval is one of the most historic and recognizable tracks in NASCAR.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace has been named the Grand Marshal of the Window World 450. Wallace is one of the greatest short-track racers in NASCAR history and will help usher in a new chapter of excitement on July 19 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Most wins at N Wilkesboro: Driver Wins Richard Petty* 15 Darrell Waltrip* 10 Dale Earnhardt* 5 Cale Yarborough* 5 Bobby Allison* 4 Terry Labonte* 4 Junior Johnson* 4 Geoff Bodine 3 Rusty Wallace* 3 Lee Petty* 3 Herb Thomas* 3 Rex White* 3 *NASCAR Hall of Fame members

Cup Series Notes for North Wilkesboro Speedway:

The top three in Cup Series points are separated by only 65 points, with only six races remaining before the Chase. The six races before the Chase are: North Wilkesboro (5/8-mile short track), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile oval), Iowa Speedway (7/8-mile short track), Richmond Raceway (¾-mile short track), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1-mile flat oval), and Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile high-banked drafting track).

Hamlin has 791 points, Tyler Reddick has 767 points, and Ryan Blaney has 726 points. Positions 16 through 22 in points are separated by 50 points.

Hamlin has led 854 laps this season, the most of any Cup Series driver, and the most through 20 races in a season.

Heading into North Wilkesboro, Tyler Reddick has only one top-10 finish in the last 10 short-track races, and six career short-track top-10 finishes in 35 starts.

Ryan Blaney‘s 171 laps led at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) were the most by a driver in a single drafting track race since Richard Petty in the 1964 Daytona 500 (184 laps). Ryan Blaney also became the eighth driver to win the pole, sweep both stages, and win the race, and the first to do so in the 2026 Cup Series season.

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Notes for North Wilkesboro Speedway:

The Truck Series ran in the fall of 1995 and 1996 before returning in May 2023. This will be the sixth race since its return.

The winners since its return are: Kyle Larson (5/20/23) with Spire Motorsports, Corey Heim (5/18/24) with TRICON Garage, and Chandler Smith (5/17/25) with Front Row Motorsports. Heim has also led the most laps with 303 in 3 starts.

Layne Riggs and Kaden Honeycutt have clinched a spot in the Chase.

The Weekend Schedule for North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Related: The Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway Outlook and Picks

FRIDAY, JULY 17

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

3:05 PM – 4:00 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice Qualifying (Impound)

SATURDAY, JULY 18

9:30 AM – 10:15 AM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Autograph Session (Fan Zone)

12:10 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver Introductions

12:30 PM: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Faith Fest 250 Race (Stages 70/140/250 Laps = 156.25 Miles)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Practice

6:10 PM – 7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)

SUNDAY, JULY 19

6:30 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Window World 450 Race (Stages 80/265/450 = 281.25 Miles)