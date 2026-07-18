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4 Most Common Forms of Distracted Driving and Ways to Prevent Them

By SM
3 Minute Read

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of car crashes. Taking your eyes, hands, or attention away from driving for even a few seconds can increase the risk of a collision. Common forms of distracted driving include visual, manual, cognitive, and electronic distractions.

Understanding the different types of distracted driving is an important step toward preventing accidents. Recognizing these distractions can help drivers develop safer driving habits, remain attentive behind the wheel, and better protect themselves and others on the road.

What are the Most Common Types of Distracted Driving and Ways to Prevent Them?

Learning how distracted driving affects a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely can help you avoid them before they lead to an accident.

Visual Distractions

Visual distractions occur when a driver looks away from the roadway instead of focusing on surrounding traffic. Even a brief glance away can make it easier to miss sudden changes, changing traffic conditions, road signs, pedestrians, or vehicles slowing down ahead. 

Common examples include:

  • Looking at a navigation screen
  • Checking a GPS for too long
  • Turning to look at passengers

For example, a driver who glances at a navigation screen for several seconds may fail to notice that traffic has stopped, resulting in a rear-end collision. 

You can reduce visual distractions by setting your navigation before you begin driving and keeping your phone out of sight while the vehicle is moving. Avoid looking away from the road, and if something requires your full attention, pull over to a safe location first.

Manual Distractions

Manual distractions occur when drivers remove one or both hands from the steering wheel, making it harder to maintain control of the vehicle and react quickly in an emergency. Under 23 U.S.C. § 402, the federal government supports state highway safety programs that address distracted driving and other behaviors that contribute to motor vehicle crashes. 

Common examples include:

  • Eating or drinking
  • Adjusting the radio or climate controls
  • Reaching for loose items inside the vehicle

For example, a driver who reaches into the back seat to pick up a dropped item may unintentionally drift into another lane. 

To prevent manual distractions, adjust your mirrors, seat, climate controls, and music before leaving. Store loose items where they cannot roll around the vehicle, and avoid eating or handling objects while the vehicle is moving. Keeping both hands on the steering wheel gives you better control in unexpected situations.

Cognitive Distractions

Cognitive distractions occur when a driver’s mind is focused on something other than driving. Even when your eyes are on the road and your hands are on the wheel, losing mental focus can delay your reaction to hazards.

Common causes include:

  • Stress or anxiety
  • Emotional conversations
  • Excessive daydreaming
  • Thinking about work or personal problems

For example, a driver distracted by a stressful phone conversation may fail to notice a pedestrian entering a crosswalk. 

One of the best ways to prevent cognitive distractions is to focus your full attention on driving. If you are feeling overwhelmed, emotionally upset, or too tired to concentrate, consider waiting until you are calmer or taking a break before continuing your trip.

Electronic Device Use

Under 49 CFR § 392.82, federal regulations prohibit commercial motor vehicle drivers from using a hand-held phone while driving because of the significant safety risks associated with it. Using a smartphone or other electronic device is one of the most dangerous forms of distraction because it combines visual, manual, and cognitive distractions.

Common examples include:

  • Texting
  • Making handheld phone calls
  • Scrolling through apps
  • Using social media
  • Watching videos

For example, a driver who reads a text message while traveling at highway speed may cover the length of a football field without watching the road. 

You can reduce this risk by activating “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode, silencing notifications before your trip, and keeping your phone out of reach. If you need to make a call, send a message, or use an app, wait until you have safely parked before using your device.

Final Takeaways

  • The most common forms of distracted driving include visual, manual, cognitive, and electronic device distractions.
  • Driving while distracted significantly increases the likelihood of preventable accidents.
  • Many distractions can be avoided through better preparation and safer driving habits.
  • Keeping your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind focused on driving helps improve road safety.
  • Eliminating distractions before and during a trip is one of the simplest ways to reduce the risk of a crash.
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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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