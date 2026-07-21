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Front Row Motorsports: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

By Official Release
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Front Row Motorsports
Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)
Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
Track Size / Surface: 0.686 mile / Asphalt
Track Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Race Date: July 24th, 2026
Race Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Race Information: 200 Laps (Stages – 60 / 120 / 200) – 137.2 Miles
Television: FS1
Radio: SiriusXM

Event Notes:

16th event of the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

First and only NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) this season.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Primary Sponsor: BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing

Standings: 1st

Recent Season Results:

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 18th) – 2nd
Lime Rock Park (July 11th) – 23rd
Naval Base Coronado (June 19th) – 1st

Driver Track History (CRAFTSMAN Truck Series)

Starts: 4

Wins: 1

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 4

Laps Led: 160

Average Finish: 4.0

Recent Results:

2025 (July) – 1st
2024 (July) – 5th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Layne Riggs is set to make his fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) this Friday night. Coming off of a second-place finish at the North Wilkesboro Speedway last Saturday, Riggs now leads the championship standings with a 59-point buffer to Kaden Honeycutt.

In 2025, Riggs captured the checkered flag in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at IRP, starting 11th and sweeping the stages for his second win of the season

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Event Notes

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) returns with Layne Riggs this Friday at IRP. The partnership marks Bare Knuckle Boxing’s continued support of Riggs as he continues to build momentum in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, aligning one of combat sports’ fastest-growing brands with one of the sport’s rising young drivers. This will be BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing’s fifth primary sponsorship race of the 2026 season. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Primary Sponsor: Long John Silver’s

Standings: 3rd

Recent Season Results:

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 18th) – 1st
Lime Rock Park (July 11th) – 30th
Naval Base Coronado (June 19th) – 22nd

Driver Track History (CRAFTSMAN Truck Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 1

Laps Led: 13

Average Finish: 12.0

Recent Results:

2025 (July) – 6th
2022 (July) – 18th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Chandler Smith is set to make his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at IRP. Smith’s best finish at the 0.686-mile came in his debut season with Front Row Motorsports, in 2025, where he started third and finished sixth. Following his dominate win last Saturday at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Smith is still third in the championship standings.

Long John Silver’s Event Notes

Long John Silver’s will make their first appearance on the No. 38 Ford F-150 this season, bringing their iconic “Fish Yeah” scheme to Smith’s team.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway NCTS Race Report
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