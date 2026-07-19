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LEBANON, Tenn. - JULY 19: Rain coats the infield at Nashville Superspeedway, after IndyCar postponed the Music City Grand Prix to Monday on July 19, 2026, in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com
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IndyCar Nashville race postponed to Monday

By Tucker White
1 Minute Read

LEBANON, Tenn. — If you have sick days or personal days to burn, use one.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES postponed the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix to Monday, after unyielding rain and lightning. The green flag flies July 20 at 3 p.m. ET, at Nashville Superspeedway.

Thirty minutes before the scheduled green flag, as fans gathered on pit road to watch the final minutes of the 2026 FIFA World Cup title match, lightning struck within the vicinity of the track. Which put the race under a 30-minute hold. Over the next 90 minutes, the cycle repeated. Then the sky opened up. First, it sprinkled. Then the Sun broke through the clouds. The sky, however, opened up again, with more intensity. It stopped long enough for track drying to commence, but then the sky opened one more time and it turned into a monsoon.

Kyle Kirkwood will lead the field to green, Monday, after winning the pole, Saturday.

FOX will carry the TV broadcast, while INDYCAR Radio carries the radio broadcast (simulcast available on SiriusXM Channel 218).

EDITOR’S NOTE: After press time, IndyCar announced it reduced the distance of the race from 300 laps to 225, because the forecast, Monday, calls for record temperatures and a dangerous heat index.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
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