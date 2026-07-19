IndyCar Nashville race postponed to Monday

LEBANON, Tenn. — If you have sick days or personal days to burn, use one.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES postponed the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix to Monday, after unyielding rain and lightning. The green flag flies July 20 at 3 p.m. ET, at Nashville Superspeedway.

Thirty minutes before the scheduled green flag, as fans gathered on pit road to watch the final minutes of the 2026 FIFA World Cup title match, lightning struck within the vicinity of the track. Which put the race under a 30-minute hold. Over the next 90 minutes, the cycle repeated. Then the sky opened up. First, it sprinkled. Then the Sun broke through the clouds. The sky, however, opened up again, with more intensity. It stopped long enough for track drying to commence, but then the sky opened one more time and it turned into a monsoon.

Kyle Kirkwood will lead the field to green, Monday, after winning the pole, Saturday.

FOX will carry the TV broadcast, while INDYCAR Radio carries the radio broadcast (simulcast available on SiriusXM Channel 218).

EDITOR’S NOTE: After press time, IndyCar announced it reduced the distance of the race from 300 laps to 225, because the forecast, Monday, calls for record temperatures and a dangerous heat index.