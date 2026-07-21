How to Find a Compatible Replacement Screen for Your Laptop

A broken or malfunctioning laptop display can’t necessarily be swapped for any panel that happens to be the same size; two displays labeled as 15.6 inches can vary in screen resolution, display connector, mounting holes and touch functionality. If you want to replace a defective screen, you need to know both the make and model of the laptop and the specific display it includes.

Start With the Exact Laptop Model

To get the correct number, look on the sticker underneath the notebook, in the system’s BIOS, or in the manufacturer’s utility programs. A generic line such as “HP Pavilion 15″ or “Dell Inspiron 14″ might not be accurate, because there may be several hardware variations within a given line.

Dell laptops use the Service Tag to verify their original configuration and compatible parts. When searching Dell’s parts catalog, enter the Service Tag or part number to search for your specific system. Likewise, for Lenovo devices, use Lenovo’s Parts Lookup service based on the device serial number to see what parts are compatible.

Check the Model Number on the Original Screen

More often than not the most useful reference is the number printed on the back of the panel itself. You can get to it by pulling off the bezel and lifting the screen out of the lid. The number will look like B156HAN02.1, LP156WFC-SPD1, NV156FHM-N4K, or something along these lines.

A replacement isn’t always going to have the same model number. Most of the time, panel manufacturers make interchangeable models with the same specs. However, the seller should verify for you that the replacement is equivalent. LaptopScreen.com suggests finding the screen’s model number from the back label instead of ordering off a picture.

It is necessary that you disconnect the charger and battery from the system before the display cable is unplugged. When the battery cannot be disconnected without further disassembly, screen replacement is better left to a technician.

Match the Important Screen Specifications

Compare these details before ordering.

screen size and aspect ratio;

native resolution;

connector pin count and interface;

connector position;

mounting brackets or screwless mounting design;

touch or non-touch construction;

refresh rate, especially on gaming laptops.

Simply matching the diagonal size won’t ensure a compatible fit; while a 30-pin connector typically won’t fit a 40-pin connector, even an identical pin count doesn’t guarantee you will be able to swap the panel. Some 40-pin displays will have incompatible pinouts for the touchscreen or different eDP pins for higher resolutions or LVDS pins for older displays.

Do Not Assume a Higher Resolution Will Work

Replacing the 1366 x 768 panel with the 1920 x 1080 one might seem an easy fix, but in actual it is not always possible to do this, considering that the display cable, connectors, wiring, motherboard and firmware also has to support this panel.

If the higher resolution display wasn’t sold with the laptop from the same vendor, you might want to consider the stock resolution. It is not advisable to take the risk unless the vendor has verified compatibility for your specific laptop model and cable to use the higher resolution display.

It’s the same with refresh rate. A 144Hz screen is not necessarily going to work with a laptop that has had a 60Hz one fitted at the factory, even if it’s the same size and resolution.

Check Touchscreen and Mounting Differences

You can’t simply swap out touch and non-touch screens since you need more parts. The touchscreen connector, or cable, or lid, or bezel, or complete display may be different. Some laptops have the LCD panel, touch and the glass all glued together.

The mounting system is another factor. Older screens are typically supplied with metal brackets that have screw holes, whereas many newer screens have adhesive tape instead, or no brackets at all. If you have a screen with the incorrect mounting type, it may work electrically, but it simply will not be possible to mount it properly in the lid.

Where to Verify Screen Compatibility

The catalogs like Zeto.ua can facilitate the replacement choice by laptop, panel number, resolution, connector and mounting. Zeto is for technical data and panel format comparison, it can search using a laptop or LCD model name.

It is better to utilize both of these tools instead of solely relying on a product description like “screen for Lenovo 15.6 inch laptop”. The specs should match in size, resolution, connector type, connector location, touch, and mount style. LaptopScreen.com also warns of confirming size, resolution, and connector type before purchase.

As a final verification step, you can consult the laptop vendor’s parts list via the serial number or the Service Tag. It will show you the original LCD part number, along with all the monitor choices made for your model at the time of purchase.

Common Ordering Mistakes

The most typical error we see is customers buying a laptop screen based on the laptop series. Other mistakes include checking the connector pin count but not the interface, treating all full HD screens as the same, or buying from a picture.

Ensure your listing identifies the panel model or lists confirmed compatible panel models, including resolution, connector, mounting type, finish, and touch capability. Do not list a panel only by the brand and diagonal size.

Final Check Before Ordering

If you plan to replace a screen with a compatible replacement, make sure the replacement panel is electrically and mechanically compatible. Check your laptop model and the number on the existing panel, and compare resolution, connector, mounting system, and touch.

If any of these are unclear, get the seller to match the laptop model and original screen number. Don’t just match the looks.