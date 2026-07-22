NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IRP Weekend Schedule

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) are at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend while the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) is at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series TSPORT 200 kicks off the weekend on Friday at 8:00 p.m. on FS1. Then on Saturday, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Pennzoil 250 is on the CW Network at 4:00 p.m. And finally on Sunday, the Cup Series Brickyard 400 begins at 2:00 p.m. on TNT Sports.

The annual NASCAR Cup Series hauler parade once again kicks off Brickyard weekend on Thursday, July 23. The haulers will drive down Main Street from 5-7 p.m. Following the parade, the haulers will be displayed on Main Street, where fans can get an up-close look at their favorite driver’s hauler while enjoying free entertainment, special guest appearances, race-themed activities, photo opportunities and more.

Cup Series Notes for Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Five races remain before the Chase: Indianapolis (2.5-mile oval), Iowa (7/8-mile short track), Richmond (¾-mile short track), New Hampshire (1-mile flat oval), and Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile high-banked drafting track).

Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with seven wins in Crown Jewel races, and he can become the 5th driver to complete the Grand Slam of Crown Jewel events with a win at Indy.

The drivers to watch at Indy: Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell. Wallace won the 2025 Brickyard 400, Larson won the 2024 Brickyard 400, and Bell has finished 12th or better in all three Brickyard 400 starts. Wallace, Larson, and Brad Keselowski (2018) are the only entered drivers with oval Brickyard wins.

Six of the last eight Brickyard 400s went into overtime, including the last three, and the pass for the win came with two laps to go in three of the last eight races.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes for Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

This is the 11th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race since the inaugural race in 2012, and the third race since the series returned to the oval in 2024. Justin Allgaier, who won in 2018, is the only past winner in the field.

Four of the last nine races had a pass for the win in the final three laps, and the last two races were in the final 2 laps. Only one race went to overtime (2016).

JR Motorsports (JRM) had at least one car finish in the Top 10 in 78 consecutive races, the second-longest streak all-time. With a Top 10 this weekend, JRM will tie RFK Racing for the longest streak all-time.

Chase Elliott returns to JR Motorsports No. 88, and Ross Chastain will return to the JR Motorsports No. 9.

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Notes for Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP):

This is the 16th race of 2026, with three races until the Chase: IRP, Richmond, and New Hampshire in the final three races of the regular season.

In 21 races, IRP has never produced a first-time winner, and it is the only active track with at least three races without a first-time winner. The last three IRP races had a driver sweep the stages, and two went on to win the race: Ty Majeski (2023) and Layne Riggs (2025).

Conor Daly is entered in the No. 25 RAM All-Star Truck.

The Weekend Schedule for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Related: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

FRIDAY, JULY 24

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM: NOAPS PRACTICE

1:00 PM – 1:50 PM: NCS PRACTICE

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM: AMS PRACTICE

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM: AMS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (TIMED – 20 MINUTES)

3:00 PM – 3:50 PM: NCTS PRACTICE

4:05 PM – 5:00 PM: NCTS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

5:25 PM: AMS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS

5:30 PM: AMS RACE (150 LAPS, 102.9 MILES)

7:40 PM: NCTS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – FS1

8:00 PM: NCTS TSPORT 200 RACE (STAGES 60/120/200 LAPS = 137.2 MILES) – FS1

SATURDAY, JULY 25

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

3:25 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – CW Network

4:00 PM: NOAPS PENNZOIL 250 RACE (STAGES 30/60/100 LAPS = 250 MILES ) – CW Network