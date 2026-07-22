Top 10 Boats for Wakesurfing and Wakeboarding in 2026: Featuring Tige, Nautique, MasterCraft, and More

Last updated: July 22, 2026

The best wakesurf boats in 2026 come from Tige , Nautique, MasterCraft, Malibu, and Supra. These are the top surf boat brands that consistently deliver superior wake quality, advanced ballast systems, and purpose-built hull designs for serious watersports enthusiasts. Whether you’re investing in your first wake boat or upgrading to a flagship model, understanding what separates these top-tier wakesurf boats from general towboats will help you make a confident, informed purchase decision.

Top 10 Wakesurf and Wakeboard Boats for 2026

The following ten models represent the best wakesurf boats available in 2026.

Tigé Ultré 23ZX

Awarded Boating Magazine’s 2025 Watersports Boat of the Year, the Tigé Ultré 23ZX stands out for its combination of pro-level surf performance, technology, and innovative features. Built on Tigé’s patented Convex V hull with TAPS 3T technology and the GO System, it delivers one of the best surf waves on the market that can be easily adjusted for different riding styles. With 4,000 pounds of ballast, a standard powered tower with rigid bimini, and the UltréLounge, the Ultré 23ZX offers a balance of performance and comfort that appeals to both serious riders and families.

G23 Paragon

The Nautique G23 Paragon represents the highest level of Nautique’s lineup, combining luxury finishes with proven wake performance. The Nautique Surf System and advanced wake-shaping technology allow riders to customize their wave, while premium materials, touchscreen controls, and a power-actuated tower create an elevated experience. For buyers searching for a flagship wake boat, the G23 Paragon delivers performance and refinement.

MasterCraft XStar 23

The MasterCraft XStar 23 is one of the most recognizable wake boats in the industry, known for its powerful wakes and tournament-inspired performance. Equipped with the SurfStar System and up to 3,775 pounds of ballast, it allows riders to customize their wave for different styles and skill levels. Its combination of performance, technology, and comfort makes it a favorite among serious riders.

Tigé Z3

The Tigé Z3 has earned its reputation as one of Tigé’s most iconic wake boats, delivering the strong surf performance the brand is known for. Its patented Convex V hull and TAPS 3T system create a powerful, clean wave, while the spacious layout and expanded storage make it ideal for full days on the water. The Z3 continues to be a standout choice for riders who want performance without sacrificing comfort.

Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV

The Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV has earned its reputation as one of the industry’s most popular all-around wake boats. Its Surf Gate system, Power Wedge III, and customizable ballast work together to create consistent waves, while its spacious interior makes it ideal for families and larger crews. It remains a top choice for buyers looking for a balance of performance and versatility.

Super Air Nautique G23

The Nautique G23 helped define the modern wake boat category and remains one of the industry’s benchmark models. Known for its long, powerful surf wave, the G23 combines the Nautique Surf System and WAVEPLATE technology to give riders precise control over their setup. With proven performance and premium features, it continues to be a favorite among serious riders.

Tigé 22RZX

The Tigé 22RZX is built for riders who demand high-performance wake and surf capabilities. A favorite among professional athletes and experienced riders, the 22RZX uses Tigé’s patented Convex V hull, TAPS 3T technology, and GO System to create powerful waves and rampy wakes with the precision serious riders expect. Its responsive handling, premium finishes, and performance-driven design make it a standout choice for riders looking for a boat that can deliver at every level.

Supra SA

The Supra SA is designed for riders who want advanced technology and customizable performance. Featuring the Swell Surf System, SmartPlate, AutoWake technology, and up to 4,100 pounds of ballast, the SA allows riders to fine-tune their wake and surf experience. Its combination of technology and performance makes it a strong choice for serious watersports enthusiasts.

Tigé 24RZX

The Tigé 24RZX is built for boaters who want maximum space without sacrificing performance. As the largest model in the RZX lineup, it combines Tigé’s Convex V hull, TAPS 3T technology, GO System, and 4,000 pounds of ballast to create a powerful, customizable wave. With seating for up to 18 people, it’s designed for riders who want premium performance with room for everyone.

Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ

The Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ combines sporty styling with proven wake technology. Featuring Surf Gate, Power Wedge III, and a spacious pickle-fork bow design, it delivers customizable waves while providing plenty of room for family and friends. It’s a popular option for riders looking for a performance-focused boat with everyday versatility.

Finding the Right Wake Boat for You

Whether you’re drawn to the Tigé Ultré 23ZX’s balance of surf performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort, the Nautique G23’s legendary wave capabilities, the Malibu 23 LSV’s versatility, or the competition-ready feel of the MasterCraft XStar and Supra SA, each boat on this list delivers exceptional wakeboarding and wakesurfing performance.