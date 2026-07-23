Alex Bowman to retire from full-time competition following the 2027 season

DRIVER OF THE NO. 48 ALLY CHEVROLET SIGNS ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS

CONCORD, N.C. (July 23, 2026) – Alex Bowman will retire from full-time auto racing following the 2027 season after signing a one-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, where he has spent the majority of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman has earned eight points-paying Cup Series victories and qualified for the playoffs seven times since 2018. The Tucson, Arizona, native also started 10 Cup Series races for the team in 2016 while filling in for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. and served as its primary simulator testing driver in 2017.

The 2027 Cup Series campaign will be Bowman’s 10th with Hendrick Motorsports.

“Alex has meant so much to our organization for a long time,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “He’s overcome adversity, won big races and represented our team and partners with professionalism, personality and class. Alex is a tremendous talent in the race car and an even better person outside of it. We’re proud he’ll have the opportunity to finish his full-time career with us on his terms. He’s family.”

Ally Financial has been Bowman’s primary sponsor since 2021.

“Ever since Alex became part of the Ally family, it was clear he was someone special – not just behind the wheel, but in the way he represents everything Ally stands for. We’ve been with him through the wins, the challenges and the moments that define a career, and we couldn’t be prouder of the legacy we’ve built together,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer at Ally. “The No. 48 Ally Chevrolet means something to our employees, our customers and our fans, and knowing we get one final season with Alex to compete for wins in 2027 makes it all the more meaningful. He will be deeply missed on the track, and we couldn’t be more supportive of him as he looks ahead to the next chapter of his life.”

Bowman, 33, will eclipse 400 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. He has competed in 307 races for Hendrick Motorsports, ranking sixth in team history.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next, and this feels like the right decision at the right time,” Bowman said. “The sport asks a lot of you, and I’ve learned it’s important to listen to your body and make the right choices for yourself. To say I’m incredibly grateful to Mr. Hendrick, our partners at Ally and Chevrolet, and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports would be an understatement. They believed in me and gave me the biggest opportunity of my life.

“My focus now is on making the most of my time on the racetrack and competing for wins. We still have a lot to accomplish, and I want to close my career on a high note for our team and our fans. To have the chance to do that with this organization and these people is really special.”

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (322) and laps led (more than 86,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 42 different seasons, including an active streak of 41 in a row (1986-2026). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and one in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series with newcomer Corey Day. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

ABOUT ALLY FINANCIAL:

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation’s largest all-digital bank and auto finance business, driven by a mission to “Do It Right” for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $200 billion in assets and 9.6 million customers (June 30, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal financial advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally’s seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.