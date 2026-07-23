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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Brickyard 400 presented by PPG
Date/Time: Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2 p.m. ET
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana
Layout: 2.5-Mile Oval
TV/Radio: TNT, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

One of NASCAR’s crown jewel events awaits Josh Berry and the No. 21 PPG team this weekend as they take on the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG.

Like every driver in the field, Berry has a deep appreciation for the history and prestige of the famed 2.5-mile oval.

“The Brickyard is one of those races that every driver wants to win,” Berry said. “It’s such a special place with so much history, and anytime you get the chance to race there, you know what it means.

“Last year we had a really solid run going before we ran out of fuel at the end, so hopefully we can build on that this weekend.”

After another frustrating outing last Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Berry remains confident the No. 21 team is capable of turning its season around.

“We’ve had some tough breaks lately, but I know this team is better than what our recent results have shown,” he said. “Hopefully this is the weekend we can put everything together. It’s also a big weekend for PPG, so it’d be great to deliver a strong run for them.

“I think our car looks awesome with the red, white and blue twist on the traditional PPG scheme.”

Practice for the Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Both sessions will be televised on truTV.

Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, with stage breaks planned for Laps 50 and 100. TNT will provide race coverage.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About PPG
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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